Ben Shelton, Flavio Cobolli Pose Together For Roger Federer’s On in Wild NYC Promotion Campaign

Rodger Federer’s shoe and sportswear brand, ‘On’ is quite busy promoting its tennis collection ahead of the 2024 US Open. They are making extensive use of the two biggest players on the tournament roster — Ben Shelton and Flavio Cobolli.

On brought the American and Italian stars together for an interesting promotional outing. They organized a clubhouse night at the Duggal Greenhouse event center in New York City, where they set up a casual tennis match.

The players were divided into two teams – Team Day and Team Night – as they competed to win the first-ever Clubhouse Clash trophy. Shelton and Flavio were on opposite sides and offered their expertise to the fellows of their respective teams. The brand also shared images from the event to give an insight into the night to fans.

Judging from the images, the event looked interesting. The tennis match was followed by three DJs- Yaeji, Young Teesh, and Oscar Nñ taking over the stage. The stadium was turned into a party floor in no time, allowing people to dance their hearts out.

It was a step by the brand to promote its new apparel in a unique and fun way, bringing players, music, and locals together. Both Shelton and Cobolli have been associated with On for quite some time now and have been spotted wearing it from time to time.

Shelton’s Deal With ‘On’

The deal between Shelton and On was signed in 2023, one year after he turned professional. Hence, given that the 21-year-old is still at a very nascent stage of his tennis career, getting a deal from the brand which is backed by Roger Federer himself is huge for him.

It is also a way for the brand to establish itself in the American market flooded with already-established brands in the same category. It had also signed popular American actor and singer Zendaya as its brand ambassador, picking another opportunity to achieve global recognition.

On also brought women’s singles number 1 player Iga Swiatek on board. With both Shelton and Swiatek on their side, they launched their first-ever tennis collection in April this year. Now with the last slam of the year happening in America, the brand is going out of its way to promote itself and grab as many eyeballs as it can.

Shelton has always made heads turn with his outfits at tournaments thanks to On clothing. His recent appearance at the Washington Open was lauded as the star attempted to offer a tribute to his country’s flag through his clothing.

He opted for a blue and white basketball-like shirt, which also had a slight red in it for his Round of 32 clash. Both his shirt and shorts were priced at $80 each, making it a pretty fair deal for fans who wish to replicate Shelton’s look. For footwear, he decided to go with the Roger Pro 2 shoes, which were manufactured and diversified into different variations with a special involvement of the Swiss legend.