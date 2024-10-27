mobile app bar

Ben Shelton Gets Taste of His Own Medicine After Getting Hit by Giovanni Perricard’s 230 Km/Hr Serve

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Ben Shelton

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (L) and Ben Shelton (R)
Credit: © Susan Mullane-Imagn Images and © Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ben Shelton is the player with the better serve stats in most matches. He can wreak havoc with a ferocious first serve accompanied by hard-hitting forehands. But this wasn’t the case during the Basel Open 2024 final. Instead, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard had a superior serving display.

The Frenchman recorded a staggering 22-ace performance during the 6-4, 7-6 win. But a non-ace service went viral on social media, receiving millions of views.

Perricard connected a perfect body serve during the eighth game of the first set. The first serve, at a speed of up to 230 km/h, left Shelton with little time to react. The American youngster was neither able to get his racket on the ball nor could he dodge the racing bullet. As a result, the ball struck him hard on his right hand.

“Oh, he’s (Perricard) hit him (Shelton)! He has tattooed him,” the commentator exclaimed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

Social media users erupted with reactions to this rally. They all implied that Shelton finally witnessed what his opponents usually go up against. Others claimed that Perricard had the most “unreturnable” service on tour. That’s quite the compliment for the youngster!

The Atlanta native also tipped his hat to the opponent, speaking about this deadly serve in particular, during the post-match trophy presentation ceremony.

Shelton “killed himself” while facing Perricard

The 230 km/hr body serve injuring his thumb was merely one of the many ferocious serves that Shelton had to face. He claimed to have “killed himself”, attempting to return such serves.

“I almost killed myself trying to return your serve,” Shelton said.

Shelton also shed light on the impressive week Perricard has had en route to clinching his maiden ATP 500 title.

“I want to congratulate Gio on a great week. Great match today… So many other parts of your game have improved so much. You are such a great, young talent and so good for the sport. It’s cool to see so many different styles out here on tour, and you add so much,” Shelton lauded his opponent.

Giovanni did have the most special week of his young career. He clinched wins over a tough slate of opponents – Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune, and Ben Shelton – to lift the second title of his career.

This 109-ace performance in the Swiss Indoors tournament helps Perricard climb the rankings, up to a career-high position of #31. The 21-year-old couldn’t have asked for a better way to enter the Paris Masters 2024, which starts this week.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,450+ articles.

Share this article

Don’t miss these