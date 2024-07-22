Ben Shelton’s Shirtless Training Video Makes Female Fans Declare Him ‘National Crush’ Ahead of Home Tournament in Atlanta

Jul 6, 2024; London,United Kingdom; Ben Shelton of the United States changes his shirt at a change of ends during his match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not shown) on day six of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Shelton is quickly emerging as a vibrant new star in American tennis, drawing comparisons to legends like Andre Agassi. Young, talented, and charismatic, Shelton took to social media to share a training video ahead of Atlanta Open in which he was seen half naked from the top and that went viral quickly.

Perhaps due to the intense summer heat in Atlanta, the 21-year-old must have thought to remove his tee and train comfortably. But fans, especially female admirers, were quick to declare him their tennis crush.

The video is a clear reflection of Shelton’s athleticism and charisma. The comments section had many talking about his athletic prowess as well as his attractive looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Open Tennis (@atlantaopentennis)

Ben Shelton is the ‘National Crush’ of the United States after posting his latest video without a shirt! pic.twitter.com/YLMBkcrH4P — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 22, 2024

Tennis fans are aware of Shelton’s fashion choices. His collaboration with the Roger Federer-backed On has worked for him so far. On has made it a conscious effort to make him look cool and funky, giving Shelton the basketball player vibe that he actually exudes.

This authenticity sets him apart as it makes him relatable to younger audiences and more like a rockstar. His outfits have stood out for their bold colors and innovative designs, creating a buzz in the fashion and sports communities.

Shelton Embraces the Spotlight

Shelton appears to enjoy the attention and seems poised to leverage it for greater marketability. His ability to connect with fans through social media and his on-court persona has already made him a marketer’s delight at the age of 21. As he moves ahead in his career, this appeal could extend beyond the United States, enhancing his global presence.

Shelton’s rise is reminiscent of Andre Agassi’s, who similarly combined athletic talent with a charismatic persona to become a household name. So he has all the ingredients to become a cultural icon, no matter how ends up achieving on the tennis court.

According to John McEnroe, in a recent interview with Nick Kyrgios, Shelton is the best placed to make it as the most successful American men’s tennis player amongst the next generation of stars from the country. Such words can only inspire the youngster to make it big in the sport and be a true-blue entertainer that fans are looking out for, so badly in the country.

At the Atlanta Open, Shelton is expected to open his campaign on Wednesday against a qualifier in the Round of 16.