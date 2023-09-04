Can Carlos Alcaraz Emulate These Legends? Five Previous US Open Title Defenses Including Roger Federer

Sep 11, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Casper Ruud (NOR) (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on achieving something that hasn’t been done in nearly two decades at the US Open. In his recent on court interview, the Spaniard expressed his aspiration to emulate Roger Federer by successfully defending his title at Flushing Meadows. If he accomplishes this remarkable feat, Alcaraz would join an elite group of former players who have left an indelible mark on the tournament’s history.

Previous 5 successful US Open title defenses

1. Roger Federer (2004-2008)

Roger Federer, the Swiss Maestro, is the most recent player to successfully defend his US Open title. He achieved this remarkable feat from 2004 to 2008, showcasing his unrivaled versatility and constant dominance. Federer’s five consecutive titles at the US Open remain one of the greatest achievement in modern sport. Juan Martín del Potro defeated Federer in the final in 2019 to end his five year streak.

2. Pete Sampras (1995-1996)

Pete Sampras defended his US Open title consecutively in 1995 and 1996. Sampras’s powerful serve and remarkable composure under pressure allowed him to reign supreme in these two memorable campaigns. His tenure was ended by Patrick Rafter who won his maidan US Open in 1997.

3. Ivan Lendl (1985-1987)

Ivan Lendl, the Czech-American tennis icon, secured back-to-back US Open titles in 1985 and 1986, and then again in 1987. Lendl’s incredible work ethic and relentless pursuit of excellence on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows marked an era of tennis dominance that is still attached fondly in the history books. Mats Wilander ended the streak by defeating the three-time defending champion Lendl in the final, in what was a rematch of the 1987 final.

4. Jimmy Connors (1974-1976)

Jimmy Connors achieved the incredible feat of defending his US Open title three times consecutively from 1974 to 1976. Connors’s electrifying playing style and unwavering determination made him a beloved figure at the tournament. Guillermo Vilas defeated Connors in 1977 to end the American’s three year winning streak.

5. John McEnroe (1979-1981)

John McEnroe, the passionate New Yorker, captured three consecutive US Open titles from 1979 to 1981. McEnroe’s fiery temper and brilliant shot-making endeared him to the home crowd, and his title defenses remain iconic moments in US Open history. He become the first American men’s player to defend his US Open title.

Alcaraz’s aspiration to join this illustrious group of players who have successfully defended their US Open titles is a testament to his ambition and belief in his abilities. If Carlos Alcaraz can fulfill his goal and follow in Federer’s footsteps, he will undoubtedly carve his name into the annals of tennis as a true legend in the making.