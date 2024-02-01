Ivan Lendl Net Worth: How Rich is Andy Murray’s Former Coach As Tennis Legend Sells Connecticut Estate For $12 Million?

Aug 29, 2012; Queens, NY, USA; Tennis coach Ivan Lendl in attendance during the match between Andy Murray (GBR) and Ivan Dodig (CRO) on day three of the 2012 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

One of the the United States’ greatest tennis players, Ivan Lendl has impressed the tennis community for being able to sell a massive and luxurious estate of his in Connecticut recently. The 8-time Grand Slam winner sold his Connecticut-based estate for a whopping $12 million USD. With that in the news, the Ivan Lendl net worth has soared upwards by a big margin.

As per a Celebrity Net Worth article, the Ivan Lendl net worth has now come up to $52 million USD, as it stood at an estimated $40 million USD as of mid-2023. These numbers also include a Greenwich estate he sold earlier in 2020 for $5.2 million USD.

The Connecticut real estate is 445 acres or 18,000 square feet of land. It was designed by American architect Allan Greenberg, most well-known for as the originator of ‘canonical classicism’. The estate includes amenities like a pool, sauna, a tennis court, a play court, and a vegetable garden. Situated in the picturesque area of Litchfield, this sale became the highest ever in Litchfield County, Connecticut. The address is at 400 5 1/2 Mile Road in Cornwall, Connecticut.

This is a boost to the Ivan Lendl net worth, which also comprises of $21,262,417 USD in prize money. He is the 22nd in the list of highest earners in prize money in tennis, which is topped by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in that order. Lendl was in another plane of form altogether in the 1980s. He won 7 Grand Slams and was a two-time finalist at Wimbledon in that decade.

This stardom catapulted the Ivan Lendl net worth as he started getting a lot of endorsement deals. He had a 10-year contract with Adidas for clothing, shoes, and rackets. Besides Adidas, Lendl also used Kneissl rackets and Mizuno rackets in his career. Since 2010, he started using Bosworth rackets. Overall, he made more than $10 million in endorsements, on top of his multi-million dollars from tennis alone as per multiple media reports.

Starting in 2011, Ivan Lendl moved to coaching. He coached Andy Murray, who has also been in the news off late again, to two Grand Slam victories in the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. Lendl played a vital role in Murray winning the 2012 Olympics gold medal in London. The partnership ended after two years before the Czech-American legend rejoined him in 2016.

In 2016 too, Murray won a Wimbledon title which was the second of his career on home soil, another Olympic gold medal which was in Rio, and also reached the World No. 1 ranking in men’s singles. Their coach-player partnership finally was over in 2023. Lendl has also trained German tennis star Alexander Zverev, who is currently under a massive controversy.

Although his coaching fees aren’t widely publicized, but is assumed he got 500,000 Euros every time Murray won a Grand Slam title. That would mean a 1,500,000 euros addition to the Ivan Lendl net worth, which would approximately equal to $1.61 million USD as of January 2024.

With his latest real estate sale, Ivan Lend’s earnings just went up by $12 million. He has lived in Goshen, Connecticut with his wife Samantha Frankel, and his daughters Marika, Isabelle, Caroline, Daniela, and Nikola.