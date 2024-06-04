5 French Open 2024 Players Who Don’t Have a Girlfriend Ft. Carlos Alcaraz

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after losing to Daniil Medvedev in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Being one of the most talked-about players on the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz is always asked questions about his personal life. The Spaniard interestingly revealed his relationship status while commenting on the fact that Stefanos Tsitsipas had also participated in the mixed doubles event at the French Open 2024 with Paula Badosa.

A majority of the players on the ATP Tour are in a relationship. Alex de Minaur, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Casper Ruud are among the top players who have girlfriends. Jannik Sinner also joined this list recently by confirming his relationship status with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya at the beginning of Roland Garros.

But there are a handful of top-ranked players who are single either by choice or compulsion. Let’s take a look at a few of the players who aren’t in a relationship… or at least they claim to be.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is single at the moment, which is great news for his female fans or his potential future partners. He claimed that he would consider participating in the mixed doubles event of the French Open later in the future provided he had a girlfriend.

“If I had a girlfriend and If she asked me to play the mixed one, I would have to evaluate many things to be able to decide. If everything is good, why not,” Carlos Alcaraz said in a press conference.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz isn’t in a relationship. For the longest time in his career, Hurkacz was not even rumored to date anybody. However, since late 2023, fans linked Hubi with WTA star Iga Swiatek.

Considering the fact that both players are from Poland, these rumors caught fire. However, these claims are untrue.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is one of the more exciting players on the ATP Tour. Apart from his powerful serves and forehand shots, his chirpy personality has made fans interested in his life outside the four lines. At the moment though, Shelton isn’t seeing anyone.

In 2021, Shelton did make his relationship with Anna Hall – a heptathlete – official through Instagram posts. But, the couple apparently broke up in late 2023.

While the former Florida Gator is single, his interactions with Emma Navarro during the Tie Break Tens event gave fans a reason to believe that Shelton was in a relationship with the WTA star.

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson gained massive popularity in the tennis world for his former relationship. During the early 2020s, the Aussie star met Brittany Hockley – a celebrity from “The Bachelor”. Despite the two being madly in love, the couple split up in 2022.

Since then, Thompson hasn’t been in a relationship.

Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils is single and no reports suggest that the Frenchman has ever been in a relationship. A few weeks ago, while in a media session with ATP Tour, Fils hilariously revealed that he even tried to attract girls while posing for a photo. Clearly, the advice received from the photographer hasn’t seemed to work in his favor.