Carlos Alcaraz Booed by Wimbledon Crowd After Cheeky Euro 2024 Mention

Carlos Alcaraz treated fans for 3 hours indulging in an entertaining semi-final clash against Daniil Medvedev. Despite coming back from a set down to win the battle 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, Alcaraz was surprisingly booed during his on-court post-match interview.

Having booked his spot in the championship match at SW19, Carlos Alcaraz will be playing the winner of the Novak Djokovic-Lorenzo Musetti bout. However, the Wimbledon final isn’t the only significant sporting event that is scheduled for Sunday. The Euro 2024 final between England and Spain will also have the interest of sports enthusiasts.

Apart from the opportunity to defend his title, Alcaraz will also be engrossed in the soccer match. However, he found himself in a tough position when he extended his support to his nation’s soccer team. Midway, he instantly remembered that Spain was facing England – the country where the Grand Slam is ongoing. So the 21-year-old, who is otherwise a crowd favorite, was booed for getting too cheeky.

“I’ll try to do the things that went well last year. It’s going to be a really good day for Spanish people with the football… (crowd boos),” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz was smart enough to do damage control and got the crowd to his side yet again.

“I didn’t say Spain is going to win, I’m just saying it’s going to be a really fun day” Carlos Alcaraz, ever the diplomat #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/s1HZQrN8ZC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

Spain is as dear to Alcaraz as his idol, Rafael Nadal. So the youngster could have a sweet achievement to his name on Sunday like Nadal had back in 2008, should he win the final.

Back in 2008, Nadal made history by becoming the only man to win Wimbledon in the same calendar year as his national soccer team’s Euros win. After Rafa defeated Roger Federer in a five-set thriller, Spain were crowned the champions of Europe after defeating Germany 1-0.

16 years later, Alcaraz has the opportunity of achieving the same feat. This is set to fuel Alcaraz-Nadal comparisons further. The 3-time Grand Slam champion will be fortunate enough to tune in and catch the match in time.

While his final match is set to begin at 8:30 AM EST, the football match is scheduled for 3 PM EST.