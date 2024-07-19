Nick Kyrgios Reveals How to Beat Carlos Alcaraz After Commentating on Him at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios held a Q&A session on Instagram on Thursday in which a fan asked him to explain how Carlos Alcaraz can be beaten. The Australian tennis star, in response, was full of praise for the Spanish youngster. Alcaraz stunned the legendary Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on July 14, winning his 4th Grand Slam title.

Explaining his way of playing against Alcaraz, Kyrgios said on his Instagram story –

“You need to out serve him. I would serve how I serve and would try and break his rhythm as much as possible. Hit return and come in. Dropshots. 2 first serves. Completely take the racket out of his hands. He is incredible when front running. Talent and creativity comes out- Just ideas.”

Nick Kyrgios has a Q&A session with fans and had a lot to say about his Wimbledon 2024 campaign! pic.twitter.com/tCpM3B5Y1b — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 19, 2024

The Wimbledon 2022 finalist was a commentator for BBC during the 2024 edition. Kyrgios was on the mic for the final between Alcaraz and Djokovic. At the early stages of the second set, the Aussie correctly predicted that the reigning champion would take away the title if he won the first two sets, looking at his form.

This is all though Djokovic is known to be the King of 5-setters, who has shown that he can bounce back from the most adverse of situations.

Wow. Love Djokovic, but is this maybe the first time we can say the ‘changing of the guard’ ?!?! — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 14, 2024

After the match, Kyrgios tweeted with a thought that men’s tennis could be in a situation of ‘changing of the guard’ as Alcaraz is finally a superpower in the sport.

Kyrgios took up the commentary job for BBC during Wimbledon 2024 since he is enjoying his time as a broadcaster while not being fit to play professionally. One thing about Kyrgios that caught the eye of viewers was his choice of outfits during the slam.

While other commentators opted for a more traditional look, he went with casual clothes with the exception of the final. Kyrgios was not bothered with the criticism he faced about his stint and his outfits. With the Australian having a successful Wimbledon stint, it is expected that he might join ESPN’s commentator crew for the US Open 2024 as the entry list didn’t feature his name.