Carlos Alcaraz Comes Up With Sweet Gesture for LeBron James, Durant and Curry After Olympics Gold medal

Carlos Alcaraz was seen congratulating his compatriots from the Spanish contingent upon winning medals at the 2024 Olympics. However, Alcaraz also expressed his admiration for a select few non-Spanish athletes during the Paris Games.

The World No.3 would often take to Instagram, celebrating the success of a fellow Spanish athlete. However, he seemed to break this ritual during the final day of the quadrennial sporting event by revealing to be in awe of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

The USA Basketball Team was part of a grueling gold medal contest against France. While the host nation did give the defending Olympic champions a great fight, Steve Kerr’s boys managed to win. Following the impressive display, Alcaraz shared a photo of the three NBA stars on his Story. Along with the image, the four time Grand Slam winner also paid his respects by adding three goat emojis.

Carlos Alcaraz showing love to the basketball GOAT’s pic.twitter.com/h7WB7CFqZC — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 13, 2024

It was these three players who played a huge role in the USA’s gold medal success. While LeBron James won the MVP of the tournament, Stephen Curry left the sporting world speechless with his performance in the semifinal and final – 60 points on 17 made three-pointers. Additionally, Durant averaged 13.8 points 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game despite coming off an injury.

Alcaraz’s social media activity couldn’t come at a better time. There is a real shot for the 21-year-old to meet some of these basketball legends as the USA hosts tennis for the next month.

Alcaraz will hope for LeBron and others to catch his matches

Alcaraz will be spending the next few weeks in the USA, participating in the Cincinnati Open 2024 and the US Open 2024. With LeBron and Durant having made their way to the Arthur Ashe Stadium before, the former World No.1 will hope to see these megastars in the stands for his matches.

Meanwhile, Durant has already witnessed Alcaraz play tennis before. During the US Open 2023, the two-time NBA champ caught the semifinal bout between Carlos and Daniil Medvedev. Unfortunately, the Spaniard was on the losing side of that contest.

Kevin Durant was locked in for the Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev match (via @usopen)pic.twitter.com/ukQgZT1rLd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

LeBron James famously made an appearance to watch Rafael Nadal play at the Miami Open in 2011. With the Spanish player entertaining him, the King could make his way to New York, expecting the same performance from the youngster.

With KD, LeBron, and Alcaraz being associated with Nike, a meet-up could very well be on the cards.

Alcaraz already has multiple fans from the basketball world. Even if he isn’t able to meet either of the three players on his Instagram Story, the El Palmar native can continue to expect support from the likes of Jimmy Butler, Pau Gasol, and Dirk Nowitzki.