“He’s at His Best!”: Carlos Alcaraz Contradicts Carlos Moya With Reaction to Rafael Nadal’s Rumored Injury

Even before the 2024 Olympics commenced, a plethora of ATP and WTA stars announced their withdrawal. Jannik Sinner, Elena Rybakina, Hubert Hurkacz, and Holger Rune are merely a few big examples. But, the tennis world seemed to be the most worried after learning that Rafael Nadal might be an addition to this list.

By wearing a bandage on his right thigh, it is evident that Nadal is dealing with pain in his abductor. However, things were blowing out of proportion when his coach Carlos Moya “couldn’t assure” his participation.

These anxious fans will catch a break though as Carlos Alcaraz put an end to these concerns on Friday. A few hours ahead of the opening ceremony, Alcaraz managed to turn the frowns upside down by giving a positive update on his doubles partner’s fitness.

“The guy is fine, he’s at his best. He’s always fine, like always,” Alcaraz said, per Clay.

HOW’S NADAL? “He’s at his best!” Who says this? @carlosalcaraz to CLAY’s @varelanahmias. Back and forth ahead of Nadal’s doubles debut on Saturday.https://t.co/rJiyZXbQDg — Clay (@_claymagazine) July 26, 2024

Although Alcaraz directly contradicted Moya’s claim, the youngster was backed by David Ferrer, Spain’s Davis Cup captain and Nadal’s good friend.

“I’m sure Rafa will be in tomorrow’s doubles because he trained well today. Let’s see how he feels. The doubles requires less intensity than the singles, in which you have to be very well prepared physically and in full condition,” Ferrer said to the Argentine publication.

Supporters will also be pleased to know that Nadal did practice on Friday and in doubles, defeated the Pablo Carreno Busta-Marcel Granollers duo in their practice set alongside the 21-year-old.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is expected to participate on Saturday and will play against the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. However, there is still no update about the King of Clay’s participation in the singles event.

Nadal canceled his singles practice with Alexander Zverev on Thursday

A day ahead of the opening ceremony, Moya disappointed several fans with his update on Rafael Nadal’s thigh injury. He told reporters that Nadal’s participation in the Summer Games seemed doubtful.

“I can’t assure you Nadal will play.” “Today it was decided to rest to give him more time to recover from the setback that occurred yesterday. Let’s see if he can be ready tomorrow,” Moya said.

Carlos Moya says Rafa Nadal suffered a ‘setback’ in practice yesterday & has been dealing with a thigh issue, he can’t guarantee he will compete in the Olympics “I can’t assure you Nadal will play.” “Today it was decided to rest to give him more time to recover from the setback… pic.twitter.com/Xdf1SWdhVD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 25, 2024

These comments came after the Mallorca native abruptly canceled his training session with Alexander Zverev at the Philippe Chatrier Stadium. However, Rafa set foot on the court and practiced before the 48 hours allotted for his recovery. This is a great sign and gives fans the hope to see Nadal play his opening-round singles clash against Marton Fucsovics on Sunday.