How Carlos Moya Sentenced Current Protege Rafael Nadal To His Worst-Ever Miami Masters Performance in 2006

Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal met in the second round of the Miami Masters in 2006 with Nadal looking to advance to back-to back-finals in Miami. However, the young Spaniard was beaten by the veteran in three sets. Nadal started off well and took the first set 6-2, however, Moya used his experience to dominate the next two sets.

Eventually, Carlos Moya defeated Rafael Nadal 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 to knock Rafa out in the second round. This is still the earliest Nadal has lost at the Miami Masters till date.

After the match, Carlos Moya was at his humble best as Nadal was ranked higher than Moya in the rankings. Talking after the match, Moya admitted that he knew Nadal’s game and it worked in his favor during the match. This was Moya’s last win against Nadal as he went on to lose the next five meetings between the duo.

“The fact that we know each other very well is better for the one who has a lower ranking. In this case, it’s me.”

Carlos Moya was the Spanish star in the tennis world until the early 2000s. Moya won the French Open in 1998 and was the highest-ranked Spanish player at one stage of his career. However, he was soon surpassed by a young Rafael Nadal who took the tennis world by storm. Although Nadal surpassed the legacy of Moya, Carlos Moya still has an impressive win against the Spanish superstar.

It is quiet ironic that Rafael Nadal holds the record of his earliest-ever exit from Miami Masters against Carlos Moya, who is now Nadal’s coach. Carlos Moya have been working with Rafael Nadal since December 2016 along with Toni Nadal. However, Moya has been the head coach since Toni Nadal left in March 2017.

Rafael Nadal to skip Miami Masters 2024

Rafael Nadal was set to participate at the Miami Masters 2024 but had to withdraw due to an injury. Despite competing at the Netflix Slam, the Spaniard admitted that he was not totally fit to compete at the Indian Wells and Miami.

The last time Nadal competed at the Miami Masters was in 2017, when the Spaniard reached the final of the tournament. However, Nadal was again beaten by Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the final, keeping him trophyless in Miami. Now, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is expected to make his comeback in the clay season at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024.