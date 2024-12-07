How Carlos Alcaraz Epitomised Casual Luxury at MSG With $1,340 Louis Vuitton Checker Sneakers

Carlos Alcaraz made the most of his short trip to the United States of America. He participated in two exhibition matches – The Garden Cup 2024 vs Ben Shelton and the Charlotte Invitational vs Frances Tiafoe. During his week-long stay in the country, Alcaraz went viral on social media for multiple reasons, particularly for his fashion sense.

Alcaraz left the tennis community and fashion critics in awe with his outfit during the promotional appearance for a duel between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden.

The El Palmar native is usually spotted wearing baggy/comfortable clothes. But an appearance at the Mecca of Basketball for the Emirates NBA Cup Eastern Conference matchup, required him to put on an outfit as grand as the occasion.

Alcaraz also gave a break to his regular sneaker collection. Instead of wearing funky Jordan/Nike shoes, the four-time Grand Slam winner donned Louis Vuitton boots. According to reports, the $1,340 pair of boots consisted of “glazed calf leather with elastic panel and rubbed lug sole”.

Carlos Alcaraz at Knicks game in New York, Dec 2024 Louis Vuitton @LouisVuitton ‘Checker’ chelsea boot in glazed calf leather with elastic panel and rubber lug sole ($1340) : @noemadnyc pic.twitter.com/93KUFz9Zr3 — off-court outfit intrigue (@nontennisfits) December 4, 2024

It’s possible that the Spaniard chose his outfit, especially the boots, given his visit to the LV store a few days before the event.

Alcaraz speaks about his visit to the Louis Vuitton store

Visiting the Louis Vuitton store was one of the many business obligations that Carlos Alcaraz had to fulfill during his stay in New York. As posted on the brand’s social media pages, the 21-year-old made his way to the flagship store on 57th Street in New York City.

Carlos Alcaraz in Louis Vuitton. Winning his recent exhibition match at Madison Square Garden, House Ambassador #CarlosAlcaraz visited the new #LouisVuitton 57th Street NYC flagship store during his stay, discovering the breathtaking trunk installation in the soaring atrium. pic.twitter.com/Ldpc32ZSUo — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) December 6, 2024

Alcaraz shared his thoughts about the visit, expressing his admiration and feelings for the iconic brand.

“When I got into the store, I was surprised with the four different types of trunks from the floor to the roof. It’s incredible. When I’m wearing Louis Vuitton, I feel unique, I feel special. The quality of their clothes is the best of the best. The crowd here in New York, they are really involved. The energy that we receive here is unique,” Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz ️ | louisVuitton vía TikTok pic.twitter.com/M4S6XUbbq6 — Carlos Alcaraz Brasil (@carlosalcarazbr) December 7, 2024

Alcaraz used the “look good, feel good” strategy, which seemed to pay off as he secured an impressive 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 victory over Shelton in the Garden Cup 2024.