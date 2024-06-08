Carlos Alcaraz Echoes Rafael Nadal in Chilling Statement Ahead of French Open 2024 Final

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mighty challenge from his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner to make it to the French Open 2024 finals. While there were fans who did not really enjoy the intensity with which both the players took on each other, it doesn’t change the fact that Alcaraz is on the brink of achieving legendary status in men’s tennis at the age of 21. The Spaniard could become the youngest singles player ever to win at least one Grand Slam on all the 3 surfaces, going past Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

After the stunning 5-setter win, Alcaraz made an epic statement in the press conference that followed and it has reminded many of Nadal, since it is a statement which the 22-time Grand Slam champion has used often.

Carlos Alcaraz won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match that spanned 4 hours and 9 minutes and according to him, he managed to be resilient enough to be on the favorable side of the result. Alcaraz has often invited comparisons with Nadal and his latest statement has added fuel to the fire. Speaking about his mindset in big matches and tournaments, the 21-year-old repeats the mantra of ‘enjoying suffering’, which is a classic case of the Spanish bull-like attitude.

“You have to find the joy [while] suffering,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying. “That’s the key — even more on clay, here at Roland Garros. Long rallies. Four-hour matches. Five sets. You have to fight. You have to suffer. But as I told my team many, many times, you have to enjoy suffering.”

The Spaniard also made it abundantly clear that he wants to be one of the best players in the world. But for that, he needs to be versatile like the ‘Big Three’ and Andy Murray, who also won 3 Grand Slams across hard and grass courts.

“I wanted to be one of the best players in the world. And If I want to be one of the best players in the world, I have to be a good player in every surface like Roger, Novak, Rafa, Murray.”

Rafael Nadal is an inspiration to many players and there was a press conference back in October 2018 due to which the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s statement became very famous.

How Rafael Nadal Made Carlos Alcaraz’s Statement Popular in 2018

Rafael Nadal has been able to have a professional tennis career for more than two decades, despite suffering from multiple injuries over the years. It is no secret that Nadal has suffered from a syndrome since the start of his career which often gives him a lot of pain in his feet and many doctors gave him no chance of being successful at the highest level of the sport.

However, Nadal has overcome all odds to make many records which might never be broken. The Spaniard’s speciality is his ability to bear and play with pain whenever he can and fight harder than his opponents for every point as if it were his last.

In a press conference in October 2018, Rafael Nadal was asked by a journalist about his secret of bouncing back strongly from injuries and here is what he said back then in response –

“When you are coming back after a hard time, after an injury, after moments that you are not well, so when you are having the chance to be back, is true to be back you need to work hard. “You need to work with the right attitude every day. You need to be ready to suffer, to enjoy the suffering, and to be able to change the situation. But when you are in a low position, low situation, you are able to work and work to change that dynamic, is because you really feel the love for the sport, the passion for the sport.

Apart from that, Rafael Nadal has always looked at tennis objectively apart from being a professional. He has never forgotten his roots and how his love for the game came about and grew over the years. His humble and optimistic approach is why he is so respected and loved by millions around the world –

“After overcoming a tough situation, then you are ready to compete better than before. That’s something that I am sure. All my life I played with a lot of passion. “I love the sport. I love the competition. Not only tennis. I love tennis, sure, but I love the competition in general. I love the sport like a spectator. So have a chance to go on court in big stadiums that I saw on the TV when I was a kid, always is really special for me,” Nadal concluded.

Alcaraz seems to always take a leaf out of Nadal’s book. Before playing the French Open 2024, the youngster injured his right arm, which made him miss the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open. However, that has not affected him when it matters the most as he continues to play his natural game fearlessly, with many trick shots and slides helping him win big points at the clay court Grand Slam.

Will Carlos Alcaraz emulate Rafael Nadal and ‘enjoy the suffering’ to win the French Open title out of nowhere? Time will tell.