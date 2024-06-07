“Nadal and Djokovic Sitting at Home Thinking…”: Fans Pin Down Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Rivalry for Insipid French Open Semi-Final Showing

The tennis world salivated over a Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz matchup at the French Open 2024 semifinals. However, the encounter did not live up to its hype. Despite the clash going down to the wire, fans have mocked the youngsters for a lackluster duel.

Right after the draws for the French Open 2024 came out, fans had their calendars marked for the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz battle. Much to everyone’s surprise, the first semi-final of the men’s draw hasn’t been as exciting as everyone expected it to be.

Thus, fans have been glorifying the Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic rivalry, implying that the two legends produced far more entertaining duels.

Nadal and Djokovic sitting at home thinking about how this Roland Garros would have been a cakewalk for them if they were 100% pic.twitter.com/wHC79k3nC5 — Swish (@Zwxsh) June 7, 2024

Boring ass player putting the fans to sleep https://t.co/5d1TIvbDjw — U (@claydaladmirer) June 7, 2024

Sinner vs Alcaraz match looks like Djokovic vs Nadal, but from AliExpress #RolandGarros — THE JOKER(S) (@SerbsInSports) June 7, 2024

Quite contrary to what social media users have been claiming, the Sinner-Alcaraz matchup has been far more competitive than the semifinals have been in the recent past. The 2021 edition of the French Open was the last time that a semifinal match went to five sets, which was between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the same year, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in the semifinals and produced a four-set thriller. While in 2022, the two multiple-time Grand Slam champions were pitted against each other once again in the quarterfinals. For the second consecutive time, the contest was wrapped up in four sets.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Have Only Played One Five-Setter at the French Open

Fans who believe that the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz contest was boring, will be shocked to learn that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic only indulged in one five-setter out of the 10 times that they encountered each other at Roland Garros. However, that clash is often touted as one of the greatest matches ever played on clay.

Back in 2013, the two went up against each other in the semifinals. The 4 hours 37 minutes encounter witnessed numerous iconic moments. But eventually, the Raging Bull emerged victorious, 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 6–7, 9–7.

Djokovic and Nadal had some great battles across their careers. However, as shocking as it may seem to certain naysayers, Alcaraz and Sinner have already produced more five-setters (2) in their three Grand Slam encounters than the two legends did in their first 9 encounters in major tournaments.