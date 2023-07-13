Carlos Alcaraz Embarrasses Nick Kyrgios After ‘Underdog’ Jibe

Mar 24, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after match point against Facundo Bagnis (ARG) (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has been taking the world by storm. He has been proving his doubters wrong, showing them that he has the game the dominate on grass. The Spaniard was up against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. Amusingly, Nick Kyrgios predicted the outcome and felt that it would be the Italian who would emerge victorious.

Kyrgios had gone a step further and predicted that if there was any player who could hurt Novak Djokovic, it would be Matteo. He tweeted, “Looks like my insight is credible. Alcaraz is the under dog in this match.”

Carlos Alcaraz is out to silence his doubters

Alcaraz had other plans though and ended up winning the match, proving the Australian wrong. Not long after, fans began trolling the Kyrgios as he got his verdict absolutely wrong. After the match, Carlos mentioned that he wasn’t surprised with the result and that he expects himself to keep going forward.

“Well, I’m not surprised honestly ’cause I know my skills. I know what I’m capable of. Is something that I work really hard to be in that position, to be what I am right now. Honestly, I’m not surprised at all.”

Following that match, Alcaraz took on another prominent youngster in Holger Rune. He played some top-quality tennis to finish the match off in straight sets, winning 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4.

When Daniil Medvedev got the better of Alcaraz

He will now be facing the World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Both these players have played each other twice in the past, sharing a win each. Interestingly, the first time they competed was at the Wimbledon Championships in 2021.

The Russian won that match in straight sets, revealing how much of a one-sided contest it was. However, times are different at this point and the Spaniard has only gotten more familiar with the surface.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic will be taking on Italian prospect Jannik Sinner in the second semi-final. They too have faced each other in the past at the All England Club.

The Serb was trailing by two sets before he came back strong and won the next three sets. It is going to be an action packed Friday when the men’s semi-finals take place as we come down towards the business end of the tournament.