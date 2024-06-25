Carlos Alcaraz Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of Wimbledon 2024 Despite Shock Loss to Jack Draper

Carlos Alcaraz has had a topsy-turvy 2024 season so far. While he saw the highest of highs after winning the Indian Wells and the French Open, he failed to make it past the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the Madrid Open and the Miami Open among others. More recently, he was knocked out in the Round of 32 at the Queen’s Club Championships, falling way too short in his title defence. However, the 3-time Grand Slam winner comes across as unperturbed and is confident of a better display at the Wimbledon 2024 Championships.

Alcaraz sat for an afternoon high tea with former British-Australian tennis player Johanna Konta. The Wimbledon defending champion admitted that his ultra-aggressive style of play might cost him important points and in some cases, matches especially on a court like grass where it is important to strategically play opponents by altering the pace of the game. However, Alcaraz has warned his opponents that he will play in the same fearless fashion that won him the Wimbledon 2023 title.

The discussion about Alcaraz’s weakness came up after he lost to the now British men’s No.1 player, Jack Draper at Queen’s, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6. The Spaniard came too often to the net to finish off points and rattle his opponent. But Draper had none of it and in fact, exploited that to the best of his advantage.

Here’s what Carlos Alcaraz said to Johanna Konta during their tea session, hosted by the Tennis Channel.

“My style suits very well. It’s kind of really aggressively go to the net, and of course I’m gonna lose a lot of points playing on that style. But I love. So, that’s why my mind changed a little bit.”

Carlos Alcaraz knows that he has the edge over his opponents in best-of-5 matches. He saves his best for those big Grand Slam points and moments. This could also be his way of playing mind games with his opponents since Alcaraz is usually too intelligent to play in just one style on a particular surface.

If his opposition is analysed, Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the tournament. Even if he plays, he is returning from a knee injury straight into another Grand Slam, without having played any lead up tournament. Alcaraz is likely to play the Serb this year in th semifinals if both of them make it that far again.

On the other hand, World No.1 Jannik Sinner found some form on grass by winning the Halle Open for the first time in his career. However, Sinner still needs to prove his mettle on the surface and Wimbledon has been his Achilles heel. Grand Slams are a different kettle of finish and the Italian knows that, since his best showing was last year when he made it to the semifinals but lost to Djokovic in straight sets.

With variable weather and the nature of grass, Wimbledon is perhaps the toughest Grand Slam to win. This is why writing off Carlos Alcaraz would be silly.

In the same interview, Alcaraz also spoke about how Wimbledon brings out the best in him and other aspects of the tournament and British culture.

Carlos Alcaraz Will Continue Sipping His Coffee in Tea-Loving Great Britain

Since the interview of Carlos Alcaraz with Johanna Konta was titled ‘Down the Tea’, the Spaniard was often some classic tea as well as famous European and British snacks. When Konta asked him about his preference between tea and coffee, Alcaraz honestly picked the latter.

Carlos Alcaraz also said that his ‘go-to’ coffee drink is a ‘cappuccino’ or ‘coffee latte’. This is no surprise since most Spaniards are extremely fond of coffee and their version of ‘latte’ is amongst the most famous beverages in the world. However, Alcaraz said that unlike Brits, he doesn’t dip a biscuit in his tea or coffee every time. This could be due to being diet conscious for controlling his sugar levels, which is extremely essential for a professional athlete nowadays.

Both Konta and Alcaraz went about having a lovely conversation about tennis and British food. Lastly, Konta asked Alcaraz if he had used his Wimbledon membership card yet. To which, Alcaraz replied that he hasn’t yet. Konta’s response that followed post that answer was iconic.

She responded, “Oh! that’s criminal.”

She firmly advised Alcaraz not to forget his membership card and use it to try some scones and their freshly made strawberry jam when he goes there. Konta couldn’t stop praising those two food items at Wimbledon, which is anyway known for offering spectators and member the traditional strawberry and cream.