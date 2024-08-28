Carlos Alcaraz Jokes About Going Sleeveless at US Open in Banter With Nick Kyrgios

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to the crowd in the 4th set against Daniil Medvedev in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz has one of the most impressive physiques out of all players on the ATP Tour. While his physicality helps him hit some unreturnable winners and powerful smashes, Alcaraz also uses his muscles to gain a psychological advantage over his opponents.

Due to this intimidation factor, the World No.3 has decided to wear a sleeveless kit at the US Open 2024.

The Spaniard was part of a 2 hours and 41 minutes first-round clash against Australia’s Li Tu. Alcaraz‘s dominant 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win was impressive. However, several moments from his on-court post-match interview eclipsed highlights from the contest on social media.

One such viral interaction between Nick Kyrgios, commentator for ESPN, and Alcaraz was regarding the latter’s kit.

Kyrgios seemed to love the four-time Grand Slam winner’s outfit of choice for the final major tournament of the year. Hence, he jokingly asked the 21-year-old if the latter had designed the Nike kit for himself, while claiming that his arms were looking fantastic.

Alcaraz played along with the joke and revealed that he would choose to wear singlets to instill fear in his opponents.

Alcaraz after winning first round US Open match Kyrgios: “I love when you wear sleeveless shirts out on the court here. Did you design this yourself? Because your arms are looking sensational” *Carlos laughs* Carlos: “I love playing sleeveless” Kyrgios: “I know you do” … pic.twitter.com/bbSCnemK3D — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 28, 2024

Going up against the World No.3 is intimidating in itself. The sleeveless kit makes it even more difficult for the opponent to stay concentrated.

However, Tu was not that flustered. The qualifier made a name for himself by winning a set.

Alcaraz will continue to believe that the singlet gives him an edge over his opponents considering that he’s already spoken about the impact that a sleeveless kit has had on his idol Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz thinks about Nadal while wearing a sleeveless kit

During the US Open 2023, Alcaraz donned a vibrant-coloured sleeveless kit. Unlike his latest response to Kyrgios, the El Palmar native did not pick the singlet as an intimidating factor.

When he was asked about the same, Alcaraz admitted that the sleeveless kit always got him thinking about Rafael Nadal’s kit from the US Open 2019.

“When I wear the sleeveless, I think about Rafa (Nadal) when he wears that. And he won the US Open (2019) with it, right?” Carlos Alcaraz , during press conference. pic.twitter.com/Inc03L9zIx — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) August 30, 2023

Wearing the black and purple sleeveless kit, Nadal won the US Open 2019. While there was hope for Alcaraz to replicate his idol’s success, the youngster failed to do so.

This year, wearing similar colors to Rafa’s kit from five years ago, Alcaraz will aim to win the New York-based Grand Slam for the second time in his young career.