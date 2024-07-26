Carlos Alcaraz Shows Off $45000 Worth Rolex Gold Day Date Watch to Manifest Olympic Dream

Carlos Alcaraz has mesmerized fans with his performances on the way to winning 4 Grand Slams at a very young age. However, over the years, the Spaniard has also captivated fans with certain timepieces that he is seen wearing. He has managed to impress fashion enthusiasts with the Rolex he wore during a press conference ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

During an interaction with the media, Alcaraz was seen wearing a golden Rolex. Instantly, the photo of the same went viral and had fans assuming that the 21-year-old was manifesting a gold medal finish in Paris by donning a Golden Day-Date President Watch.

Alcaraz looked extremely fashionable when wearing the 40mm watch with an 18-karat yellow gold case. The El Palmar native chose to wear a fluted bezel that can cost as much as $45,000 in the market. However, the price for the same watch with a diamond bezel can be as expensive as $75,000 as per multiple resellers.

The Gold Day-Date seems to be a nice change from the Daytona that Carlitos is often seen wearing.

Alcaraz’s favorite watch seems to be the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Being an ambassador for Rolex, Carlos Alcaraz has worn numerous watches from the Swiss brand. However, there seems to be one favorite that has been seen during some of the biggest moments of his young career – the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

After Roger Federer’s retirement, Alcaraz is the first player on the tour making the Daytona an iconic watch by wearing it on multiple occasions. The now-discontinued Daytona that he wears features an 18-karat yellow-gold case along with a black Cerachrom bezel and a meteorite dial.

Alcaraz was seen wearing this same watch during each of his last three Grand Slam wins – the Wimbledon 2023, the French Open 2024, and the Wimbledon 2024.

The watch retails for $36,750 and is reselling in the market for $90,000, per Insane Luxury Life. Similar to the Day-Date, the Daytona is also available on multiple resellers such as Luxury Watches USA, Jaztime, and others in the USA.