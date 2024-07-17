Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon 2024 Watch Price Crosses $90000 Mark in US Resale Market

Jul 14, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kisses the trophy after winning the men’s singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his monumental victory at Wimbledon 2024, has not only captured the tennis world’s attention but also that of the luxury watch market. Known for his prowess on the court, Alcaraz also has a penchant for exquisite timepieces. His latest Wimbledon win has propelled his chosen watch into the spotlight, with resale prices soaring past $90,000 in the US market.

Alcaraz has developed a reputation for sporting high-end watches during his Grand Slam appearances. During each tournament, he seems to bring a new, coveted timepiece to his wrist. His choice of watches often becomes a topic of discussion among both tennis and watch enthusiasts.

For instance, during the 2022 US Open, he was seen wearing a limited-edition Rolex Daytona piece. It quickly became a sought-after item in the resale market. It is a discontinued product of Rolex and it seems to be his favorite piece.

He wore the same watch during his Wimbledon triumph. The blend of Alcaraz’s rising star power and the exclusivity of the watch has created a perfect storm in the luxury watch market. During the Wimbledon 2024 final, Alcaraz was seen wearing an exquisite piece from a renowned Swiss watchmaker.

The watch, known for its craftsmanship and limited availability, immediately became a focal point of interest. The brand itself is synonymous with luxury and precision. These attributes resonate well with Alcaraz’s image on and off the court.

The watch features a sleek design with intricate detailing, showcasing the blend of tradition and innovation that the brand is famous for. With only a limited number produced, it’s no surprise that its value has skyrocketed following Alcaraz’s high-profile win.

Following Alcaraz’s Wimbledon victory, the resale value of his watch surged, crossing the $90,000 mark in the US market. This spike is indicative of the strong demand and the symbolic connection between the athlete’s success and the desirability of his accessories.

Alcaraz’s influence on luxury watch trends

Alcaraz’s influence extends beyond tennis, impacting luxury watch trends as well. His choice of timepieces during major tournaments highlights the intersection of sports and luxury fashion, setting trends for both industries.

As he continues to excel in his career, his watch selections are likely to remain a point of interest in the market. His Wimbledon 2024 victory has cemented his status as a rising star in tennis and a trendsetter in the world of luxury watches.

The significant increase in the resale value of his chosen timepiece underscores his growing influence. As Alcaraz continues to make history on the court, his watch selections will undoubtedly remain a coveted element of his public persona, blending athletic excellence with timeless elegance.