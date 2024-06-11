Carlos Alcaraz Joins Serena Williams and Roger Federer in Major Popularity Metric After Becoming World No.2

Carlos Alcaraz is all the rage in tennis right now. It takes something special to be in the company of the likes of Serena Williams and Roger Federer in any aspect of tennis. After Alcaraz won his maiden French Open, which is the 3rd Grand Slam title of his career, his Instagram followers shot up recently, to hit the 5 million mark. Now, he has a greater fan base than ever.

Carlos Alcaraz touched 5.1 million followers on Instagram to be precise on Monday. On top of that, he has 749,000 followers on X and 352,000 followers on Facebook. Overall, Alcaraz boasts a following of more than 6.2 million people globally across all social media platforms.

The younger generation of tennis players seems to have taken a huge liking to Alcaraz. Even with his other contemporaries like Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul, pushing the boundaries of fame with media endorsements and other activities, Carlos Alcaraz stands out from the rest.

Currently, Carlos Alcaraz is the 6th most-followed tennis player in the world on Instagram. Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza, and Roger Federer occupy the Top 5 places in that order.

World No.1 women’s tennis player Iga Swiatek and 4-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka are nowhere close to Carlos Alcaraz’s following on the social media platform.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the sixth tennis player to cross 5 million Instagram followers! Rafael Nadal – 21.2M

Serena Williams – 17.2M

Novak Djokovic – 14.6M

Sania Mirza – 13.1M

Roger Federer – 12.4M

With Rafael Nadal nearing the end of his career, and Carlos Alcaraz emerging as his true prodigy, millions of tennis fans might be driven to Alcaraz, expecting something similar from the young Spaniard. Filling in Nadal’s shoes is a huge task, and such a large fanbase comes with a major responsibility.

But Carlos Alcaraz is ready to deal with increasing expectations and his personality does help, which is quite different from others on the Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Charm and Affable Personality Adds to His Popularity

Carlos Alcaraz is only 21 years old, and he has already seen soaring success in his tennis career. But it’s not just his on-court successes that contribute to Alcaraz’s immense popularity. He has a very down-to-earth, charming and kind personality, who is usually bereft of any controversy.

So far, Alcaraz hasn’t picked a rivalry with anyone, and neither has he spoken anything ill about any of his contemporaries. To match that kind, generous personality off-court, Alcaraz becomes equally ruthless and menacing on the court. This deadly combination of his personality is something to behold.

His flamboyance, fearless style of play, and ability to adapt quickly to any surface, makes him likeable not only to fans but also to marketers. Hence, brands like Louis Vuitton, Nike, BMW, and Rolex lined up to sign him up as their brand ambassador early on in his career itself.

Alcaraz’s growth as a player and a human being could very well be reflective of the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams. All these players are not only popular for their achievements, but also for the nature with which they have presented themselves over the years. The 21-year-old Spaniard has a real shot at leaving a great legacy behind.