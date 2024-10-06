Coco Gauff Hits Back at Hater With Classy Reply After Being Accused of Having the ‘Mentality of a 5-Year Old’

Coco Gauff faced a lot of criticism in recent months about her form and inability to clinch a singles title since the ASB Classics in January. However, the American ended the drought by winning the China Open 2024 and even shared a story about it on Instagram, hitting back at her haters. In response, one fan compared her to a child, but Gauff came up with a graceful yet sharp reply to the critic.

In the story, Gauff holds the trophy in front of a screen that displays her photo with the 2024 China Open written on it. Gauff, who has now won the WTA 1000 title, hit back at her haters, who previously trolled her by claiming that she only wins WTA 250s.

“She only wins 250s. Well.. WHOMP WHOMP,” wrote Gauff in her story.

This made a user believe that Gauff’s use of social media to respond to her critics was childish. “Coco has the mentality of a 5 year old, I’m sorry,” wrote the user.

The American did not hesitate to respond and replied that she would accept the claim because she believed that children have the best outlook on life. She further added that her goal was to enjoy the tournament as much as she used to play tennis when she was a child.

“Honestly kids have the best outlook on life. They are so positive and creative. so I’ll take it. My goal this tournament was to play and enjoy tennis as much as I did when I was a kid because that’s when life was/is the most fun!,” wrote Gauff in her reply to the Tweet.

This response was hailed by Gauff’s fans, as they believed she brought positivity to her response and yet answered back to her doubter in a firm manner. Former American tennis player Andy Roddick was also left impressed with Gauff’s response and shared the screenshot on his handle.

Gauff’s China Open campaign

Gauff’s run at the China Open was filled with challenges, especially with the fact that she wasn’t able to win any tournament for several months. However, she managed to beat players like Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa to make it to the tournament’s final.

In the final, she met Karolina Muchova, who has been on a successful journey of her own after recovering from a wrist injury. However, Gauff managed to dominate Muchova by defeating her in straight sets to win the title.

One of the major reasons behind Gauff’s success in China can be her new coach – Matt Daly. After her early exit from the 2024 US Open, she immediately split with her former coach Brad Gilbert, and later revealed that Daly was going to coach her in the future. With their partnership already resulting in a trophy, Gauff’s fans can expect her to reach greater heights in the near future.