$100 Million Richer Than Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Beats World’s Highest-Paid Female Athlete in Net Worth

Tom Brady may have fumbled more than just his marriage when he split from Gisele Bündchen in 2022—he also fumbled the fortune she brought with her. While both Brady and Bündchen have moved on and remain successful in their respective lives, Gisele’s wealth has continued to soar, putting her well ahead of her ex-husband. The Brazilian supermodel now boasts a net worth that’s $100 million more than Brady’s.

Despite taking a step back from modeling in recent years, Gisele still outearns even the top-paid female athletes in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she brings in approximately $40 million annually and holds a staggering $400 million net worth. From 2001 to 2017, she reigned as the highest-paid model in the world for 14 consecutive years, with total career earnings from modeling and endorsements exceeding $500 million.

Her résumé is unmatched: over 550 ad campaigns, 2,000+ magazine covers, and more than 800 runway appearances. Though she’s no longer a regular on the catwalk, she has built a powerful empire rooted in lifestyle, sustainability, and wellness.

Her business ventures include the eco-friendly skincare brand Sejaa, the sustainable footwear line Ipanema Sandals, and her bestselling memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. She has also made strategic real estate investments, with properties in Miami, New York City, Costa Rica, and Montana—reportedly worth over $100 million. On top of that, she continues to collect royalties from long-term brand partnerships that still generate significant income.

In comparison, Tom Brady’s estimated annual income stands at $30 million, with a net worth of $300 million.

Even Coco Gauff—who topped the list of the highest-paid female athletes for the second straight year in 2024—earns less than Gisele. As per Sportico, she brought in $30.4 million this year from prize money and endorsements, becoming only the third woman ever to surpass $30 million in a single year, following Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. At just 21 years old, Gauff has already built an impressive $35 million net worth and likely has a decade or more of elite tennis ahead of her.

Yet, Gisele’s fortune even surpasses the wealth of Serena Williams—the most successful female athlete of all time—who has a net worth of $300 million, tied with Brady but still $100 million shy of Bündchen.

Now, with her return to modeling—gracing the cover of Vogue France’s June/July 2025 edition—Gisele’s post-divorce glow-up is showing no signs of slowing. Her comeback has reignited her public image and is already reflecting in her steadily rising net worth.