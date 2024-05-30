Coco Gauff Reveals One Thing That Makes Her Fitness Routine Stand Out From Other Tennis Players

As the French Open 2024 is underway, several US players talked about their fitness routines. Unlike others, World No.3 player Coco Gauff has a one-word answer to define her routine. Uniquely enough, it is not related to exercising or going to the gym, but something that gets her in the mood for training and relaxes her.

Coco Gauff said that it is music that relaxes her the most and is essential to her form and shape. Gauff is not averse to biking or the treadmill, but she essentially cites ‘music’ as the most important thing in her life. The American youngster was quoted as saying in a USTA video –

“Not necessarily an exercise. I just like to listen to music, while doing whatever I’m doing. Yeah, I mean, the bike is calming. It gets repetitive for me, so I do switch it up, between the treadmill and the bike but, as long as I have music, I think it’s the most relaxing.”

Gauff said that on Instagram after the USTA posted a ‘strong’ caption, which goes –

“A strong game starts with a strong fitness routine. #NationalTennisMonth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USTA (@usta)

Gauff also mentioned the treadmill and the bike in the gym, both of which are great for cardio and overall fitness. That is common to Emma Navarro as well, the rising American star in tennis.

Navarro explains that she never rode a bike in the form of exercise before playing professional tennis. But now this is all she does. She constantly rides a bike before and after practice or a match. It calms her down and is a huge means of de-stressing.

However, nothing must as be as soothing as ‘music’, as it is for Coco Gauff. Several athletes, including bodybuilders and wrestlers, use music as a means to relax. To that extent, Gauff’s love for music isn’t newly found. She has previously talked about her favorite songs and artists.

Coco Gauff’s Taste in Music and Other Elements of Her Fitness Routine

Last year, ahead of the US Open, Coco Gauff also spoke about her love of music and how it helps her before matches. At the time, speaking in an interview with Kimmi Chex of Bose, Gauff revealed her favorite artists as well. She was quoted as saying –

“The main song is ‘Icon’ by Jaden Smith… Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of Childish Gambino, J Cole, usually a mix of those.”

The US Open 2023 champion also has a keen interest in boxing, which helps her to maintain her fitness. Interestingly enough, she also attributes a lot of her recent success to pasta. She finds it good for her nutrition and a balanced diet.

Coco Gauff has a holistic approach to fitness, as she believes mental health has a huge role to play it. This could take Gauff to newer heights in her career and make her last long in the game of tennis.