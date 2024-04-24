Jannik Sinner Madrid Open 2024 Draw: Novak Djokovic Withdrawal Could Result In Italian’s First Clay Court Title Of The Season

Jannik Sinner is a man who moves on quickly from setbacks. Sinner had a phenomenal outing in the Monte Carlo Masters, defeating Sebastian Korda, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Holger Rune to make it to the semifinals, only to fall short against eventual champion, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 22-year-old has a chance to better that performance at the Madrid Open 2024, where he would start as the favorite and the top seed.

Novak Djokovic, the World No.1, has withdrawn from the ATP 1000 tournament and that puts Jannik Sinner in the top half of the draw. Sinner will go up against fellow Italian, Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Expected to defeat his compatriot, Sinner would mostly take on Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the third round. The schedule will become much tougher from the fourth round as he might have to trump Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Arguably, fans are looking forward to a potential Jannik Sinner-Casper Ruud encounter in the quarterfinals. While Sinner has won both of their previous matchups, Ruud has been in sublime form on clay this season courtesy reaching the semifinals at the Estoril Open, finals at the Monte Carlo Masters, and winning the Barcelona Open title most recently.

If Sinner manages to beat the Norwegian, he could have a rematch with Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev. Ultimately, a win in that crucial match could set up a delightful final with his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner has got a tricky draw, considering he is the No.1 seed. Should Sinner make it to the final and win, it would be only his second career title on clay.

Jannik Sinner potential opponents at Madrid Open 2024

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Lorenzo Sonego

Third Round – Jordan Thompson

Fourth Round – Karen Khachanov

Quarter-Finals – Casper Ruud

Semifinals – Stefanos Tsitsipas/Daniil Medvedev

Finals – Carlos Alcaraz