Coco Gauff Trolled for Her Defending Champion Comment Ahead of US Open 2024

Coco Gauff is the biggest American name at this year’s US Open with a lot of expectations and with that, the spotlight on her. So she has to be equally responsible for her statements. Her latest one in which he spoke about her ‘new motto’ with which she is set to approach the competition, has got her into unnecessary trouble ahead of the tournament.

In a press conference, Gauff revealed that although being the defending champion is a pressure to deal with, it is also a ‘privilege’. This is eerily similar to the quote which made Billie Jean King iconic and is immortalized on the walls of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, ‘Pressure is a privilege’. Gauff was quoted as saying:

“I am really excited to be back here and have a great tournament. Obviously, coming in as a defending champion is a little bit of pressure but also more of a privilege. “If you defend, that means you won something before.”

That last part didn’t sit well with many tennis lovers on social media as they believe that this is not something new to know. They also added that she just laid out the definition of being a defending champion, so that can’t really be her motto. At the same time, some fans don’t believe that Gauff will defend her title this year.

Fans react to Coco Gauff’s ‘new motto’! pic.twitter.com/ONx5tDXlPJ — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) August 24, 2024

Gauff was also asked how she keeps herself motivated when things don’t go her way and she receives hate for the same. In reply, she shared the story about how she came up with her motto after reading a comment on her social media and decided to stick to it. On that, Gauff commented:

“A couple of days ago somebody commented on my TikTok and in the comment, it said, you have won literally and figuratively. Why stress yourself out for a victory lap? And I was like that’s actually a good perspective. No one can take that from me so why stress myself over something that I already have. “And then I am just wanting to add to that whether it happens here in two weeks or next year here or at Australia or whatever. I think I saw that comment three days ago and I was like okay, I am going to stick by that.”

The 20-year-old, who is also the No.3 seed at the tournament, will be beginning her 2024 US Open campaign on Monday, August 26. Her first-round clash will be against the French tennis player Varvara Gracheva, who she also defeated in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic this year.