Danielle Collins Makes Retirement U-Turn, To Star in United Cup 2025

Even though the 2024 season featured some action-packed tennis, fans were left disappointed after a plethora of big names decided to hang their boots. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, and Diego Schwartzman announced their retirement. WTA’s Danielle Collins was also among the players who initially claimed that 2024 would be her last season on tour.

The American star confirmed details of her retirement earlier this year, as she planned to end her eight-year career at the end of this season. In a pleasantly surprising turn of events, Collins has now left the tennis community in a frenzy by reversing this decision.

The former World No.7 broke the news via a heartfelt Instagram post. After apologizing for being “MIA” over the past few weeks, the 30-year-old revealed that she was navigating through several difficulties — Hurricane Helene and lingering health issues.

Collins wanted to step away from professional tennis to achieve her ultimate dream — starting a family. Sadly, dealing with endometriosis has reportedly prevented her from this goal. Collins promises to continue her tennis career as she battles the chronic gynecological disease.

“So, the DANIMAL story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025,” Collins wrote in an Instagram post.

Fans of the four-time WTA title winner were pleased to hear the pleasant news. They’re already expressing their excitement to catch Collins next play in the upcoming United Cup 2025.

Collins will represent her nation at the United Cup 2025

The United Cup 2025 will be Collins’ next tournament. She will make her way to Australia to participate in the team event alongside other big names representing the USA, such as Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Desirae Krawczykm, and a few others.

Danielle Collins has NOT retired it seems. She is on the United Cup entry list. pic.twitter.com/XvuNPSrAKR — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) October 17, 2024

Collins had a strong start to the campaign by winning a couple of titles in Miami and Charleston and making deep runs in other tournaments. However, there has been a massive dip in her form since the end of the 2024 Olympics.

She’s failed to clinch a single win since the 3rd week of August, suffering opening-round losses in the Monterrey Open, the US Open, and the Guadalajara Open.

Collins will hope to redeem herself during the United Cup 2025 and begin the new season on a high note.