Danielle Collins’ Attitude Questioned Again After American Snubs Farewell Gesture From US Open 2024 Organizers

Danielle Collins’ Grand Slam career came to an end after she lost her first round clash at the US Open 2024. However, her behavior post her last Grand Slam match has stunned and annoyed many in the tennis fraternity.

After falling to fellow American Caroline Dolehide, the World No.11 walked off the court quickly. Collins didn’t even wait to receive some flowers from the organizers, who wished to have a short farewell ceremony for her too.

A female commentator on ESPN said that when Collins was asked about a special farewell ceremony, the American had declined the offer.

The former World No.7 didn’t even receive any applause or standing ovation from the spectators at the US Open.

This cold gesture from Collins has added to fans’ displeasure, who were already not quite impressed with her performance during the game.

There was surely a ceremony ready for Danielle Collins but she was so fast leaving the court that Stacey Allaster couldn’t even give her the flowers pic.twitter.com/m7h3LljwSy — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 27, 2024

Many believe that she behaved like a ‘sore loser’, due to which she ‘won’t be missed’ much among the tennis fraternity as well.

Due to her inability to bag some great achievements and her standoffish behavior on the court, the American has not been able to make a special place in the hearts of most tennis fans.

Sore loser — Dauditor ACA (@Nobody_holy) August 27, 2024

Good player. But she won’t be missed. — Maitre Didier Kacou (@didierkacou) August 27, 2024

Karen is just a bad loser — XBets (@XBestBets) August 27, 2024

Danielle has always taken her losses hard…hope Stacey doesn’t take it personally — Mason (@masonyo25) August 27, 2024

This is not the first time that it’s been a case of Collins having sour grapes after losing a match. She is known for getting involved in heated situations with her counterparts and has been criticized for the same frequently.

Collins’ heated situations in the past

The most recent situation arose when she called world number 1 Iga Swiatek ‘insincere’ after losing the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics. During the match, a backhand from Collins had hit Swiatek in the stomach, causing the latter to kneel down on the court.

However, during the last set of the match, an abdominal muscle injury prompted the American to retire.

But things heated up when Collins gave an earful to the Polish star on the net. She told Swiatek that she didn’t have to be ‘insincere’ about her (Collins’) injury.

In terms of her on-court achievements, the world number 11 has been able to grab a total of 4 singles and 1 doubles title in her career. Her major achievement came when she reached the final of the Australian Open in 2022. She had announced at the start of the year that this would be her last season on the tour and coincidentally it has turned out to be her best season as well.

Collins started off great in her last season as she won two titles this year- the Miami Open and the Charleston Open and also remained unbeaten for 15 matches straight. The fact that she started off when tennis greats like Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were competing too, provided her fewer opportunities to make her mark. But the American still managed to make a name for herself in the sport.