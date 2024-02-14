Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Rotterdam Open First Round Match

Denis Shapovalov takes on Gael Monfils in the first round of the 2024 Rotterdam Open in a battle of two players who have fallen far from their career-best positions. The SportsRush’s Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils prediction is in favor of the Canadian winning in three sets.

Monfils has only one win all year so far and was recently in the news for his disqualification from the Ultimate Tennis Showdown. Shapovalov, meanwhile, is coming through the qualifying rounds, defeating two higher-ranked opponents.

Shapovalov may not be at his best but he has momentum behind him with his qualifying wins. Monfils is probably more skilled, but the Canadian is 13 years his junior and at the peak of his physicality. Monfils, meanwhile, struggled to keep up with youngster Flavio Cobolli during his three-set loss in the first round of the Open Sud de France.

Similarly, Shapovalov, with his powerful and high-intensity gameplay, could wear the 37-year-old out. Regardless, the Frenchman won’t go down without a fight. The winner of this tie will likely face Jannik Sinner in the next round or Botic van de Zandschulp if the local lad pulls off a huge upset.

What are the Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils odds?

BetMGM tips Shapovalov to win the match with odds of 1.55 to the underdog Monfils’ 2.40.

Where and when to watch Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils live?

The first-round Rotterdam Open tie is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, no earlier than 11 am local time (5 AM ET). Fans in the USA can watch it on Tennis Channel.

What is Denis Shapovalov’s ranking?

Shapovalov is currently World No.127, way off his career-best of World No.10 achieved in 2020. Whereas Monfils is World No.70, down from his peak of World No.6 in 2016.

How much money has Gael Monfils made?

With 12 ATP titles, Monfils has earned $21,859,892 in prize money throughout his 20-year-long career. Shapovalov, who went pro in 2017, has minted $11,158,946 so far.

What is the Rotterdam weather for Wednesday?

The weather is predicted to be cloudy with high humidity. Temperatures will be around 12°C.