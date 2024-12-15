Jack Sock Compares Gael Monfils to Chris Brown While Picking the Best Players to Party With

May 30, 2023; Paris, France; Gael Monfils (FRA) reacts to a point during his match against Sebastian Baez (ARG) on day three at Stade Roland-Garros. Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Gael Monfils’ infectious energy and flair for entertainment on the court, as well as his vibrant personality off-court, have long been admired by tennis fans. This unique charisma is the reason behind Jack Sock selecting Monfils for his “Vegas Party Squad,” even drawing a comparison between the Frenchman and Chris Brown.

The Nothing Major podcast panel selected their three-man squad to accompany them for a hypothetical trip to Las Vegas. During this draft, Sock selected Monfils on his crew alongside Aussie star Nick Kyrgios and former Belgian player Xavier Malisse.

According to the 32-year-old, Monfils will dominate the dance floor, leaving everyone in awe with his Chris Brown-like energy.

“I’m going to go with one guy Gael Monfils next at #2. The guy will be in the middle of the dance floor, he’ll be breaking it down – Chris Brown-esque. Energy will be high,” Sock explained.

Sock’s comparison is accurate. There are several similarities between Monfils and the pop star. Both are known for being charismatic performers in their respective fields – Monfils with a flamboyant style of play and Brown with his electrifying performances. Mastering the art of showmanship ensures that they remain crowd favorites.

Interestingly, Monfils is a big fan of Chris Brown, adding more weight to Sock’s comparison.

Monfils loves Brown’s music

Fans of the Frenchman are well aware of the fact that he has a deep admiration for Brown’s music. Monfils has frequently discussed this over the years.

During an interview with Eurosport in 2021, the former World No.6 revealed his love for the American artist by naming “Go Crazy” to be his “all-time favorite song”.

“Chris Brown – Go Crazy. I like the flow, I like the vibes everything on this song,” Monfils said.

The Paris native further showcased his appreciation for Brown’s work by naming him as the artist behind the songs he listens to after a win, a loss, and those that get him dancing.