Elena Rybakina Steals the Show in $3,320 Worth Elie Saab Dress At Pre-WTA Finals Party

Elena Rybakina hasn’t had a smooth 2024 season by any stretch of the imagination. But she has a shot at winning the WTA Finals 2024 title in Riyadh. Prior to that, she grabbed eyeballs with a stunning dress at the launch party of the tournament recently.

Rybakina has always been considered beautiful alongside being an exceptional tennis player. On this occasion, though, it was refreshing to see her pose like a professional model in a green jumpsuit. It was designed by the famous Lebanese businessman and fashion designer Elie Saab.

With Elie Saab being a luxury fashion brand, the price of the dress is reportedly $3,320 across the globe. Rybakina’s photoshoot instantly went viral in China, among other places.

Elena Rybakina photographed at WTA Finals, Oct 2024 Elie Saab @ElieSaabWorld Pre-Fall 24 pleated crepe stretch polyester jumpsuit with sash-tie neck ($3320) : Jingyu Lin pic.twitter.com/9DTifkrc8d — off-court outfit intrigue (@nontennisfits) November 1, 2024

Rybakina was perhaps the best dressed amongst all her rivals at the photoshoot. She has all the ingredients to become a model once she is done with her tennis career.

However, Rybakina’s overall outfit was not the most expensive. In fact, Qinwen Zheng opted to go for a Dior dress worth $6,550, which excluded her belt and necklace worth a combined $4,140.

Qinwen Zheng at WTA Finals photoshoot, Oct 2024 Dior @Dior Cruise 2024 silk taffeta blouse ($2350) and skirt ($4200) Dior ‘Métamorphose’ calfskin and laser-cut metal butterfly corset belt ($1790) Dior ‘Métamorphose’ necklace w gold-finish butterflies and resin pearls ($2350) pic.twitter.com/kV5qJeP5hr — off-court outfit intrigue (@nontennisfits) November 1, 2024

Yet, it is good to see Rybakina look relaxed and fresh as she took a small break from tennis amidst the issues she faced with her now ex-coach, Stefano Vukov. The 2022 Wimbledon champion is set to begin a new chapter in her tennis career with Goran Ivanisevic.

Ivanisevic would hope to add Rybakina to his success story like Djokovic

One would have assumed that Goran Ivanisevic wanted a break from tennis after coaching Novak Djokovic for seven long years. However, he has now become the second Croatian to coach Rybakina.

After confirming Ivanisevic’s appointment, Rybakina refrained from talking about Vukov and focused on picking out the 2001 Wimbledon champion’s brain. Interestingly, Ivanisevic has not only won 12 Grand Slams with Djokovic but also the US Open 2014 title courtesy of coaching Marin Cilic.

“I think he’s a great champion and he has so much experience,” Rybakina said in a press conference. “I’m really looking forward to start. It’s something new for me. I’ve been with one coach for a long time. I want to learn. “I’m really happy and we will see what we can do together.”

Ivanisevic will be watching closely before beginning their partnership as Rybakina will take on Jasmine Paolini in her first match of the WTA Finals 2024 in Riyadh on Saturday afternoon, not before 12.15 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action LIVE on the Tennis Channel.