Qinwen Zheng Sheds ‘Aloof’ On-Court Image With Hilarious Moment While Losing to Aryna Sabalenka at WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance over Qinwen Zheng, breezing past her 6-3, 6-4 in the WTA Finals opener. More than the result, Zheng’s reaction after losing the match point left many supporters in splits.

Serving for the match at 5-4 (40-30), Sabalenka won it when Zheng hit her return over the line. After celebrating the win, the Belarusian headed towards the net. Surprisingly, the Chinese star was nowhere near the net.

Instead, she was well behind her baseline, wiping the sweat from her face and the racket handle with a towel. Zheng seemed to be getting ready for the next point, and she was unaware that the game was over. For a moment, even Sabalenka looked confused as she stared at the chair umpire.

Qinwen Zheng didn’t know the match was finished as she was getting ready to play another point against Aryna Sabalenka pic.twitter.com/GWIsjH4xs9 — Tennis Highlights (@TennisHigh61330) November 2, 2024

Zheng eventually realized what had happened and walked to the net smiling, pointing her hand toward the crowd in an apologetic manner. It was at this point that the commentators also understood what was happening.

One commentator said, “She didn’t know. She completely lost the score,” while the other added, “That shows how checked out she was in the final games of that set.”

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans having a good laugh over it. One user even suggested that a GIF should be created from this.

Jokes aside, a new rivalry could be developing between the two. They are starting to face each other more often. Sadly, the Chinese player has lost them all.

Zheng draws another blank against Sabalenka

Both have faced each other five times on the WTA Tour, with Sabalenka winning all of them. Following her straight-set victory in Riyadh, Sabalenka was asked about her dominance over Zheng. The three-time Grand Slam champion was humble in her response and labeled Zheng as a “tough opponent.”

“I don’t know. She’s such a great player. We always had great battles. She plays aggressive tennis. She forced me to step in and go for it. That’s why I bring my best tennis. Super happy with the first win. She’s such a tough opponent.”

Aryna Sabalenka after beating Qinwen Zheng at the Riyadh WTA Finals “You’ve beaten her 5 times. What is it about playing her that brings out such great tennis in you?” Aryna: “I don’t know. She’s such a great player. We always had great battles. She plays aggressive tennis. She… pic.twitter.com/U5fDVYCq5k — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 2, 2024

A little over a year ago, they met for the first time in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, and Sabalenka won in straight sets. She has since defeated Zheng in the final of this year’s Australian Open, the last eight of the US Open, and most recently, the final of the Wuhan Open.

With the exception of the Wuhan final, Sabalenka won all of her matches in straight sets. However, Zheng is only 22 years old, four years younger than the current World No. 1. If the Paris Olympics gold medalist continues on her current path and builds on her recent success, she will soon get the better of the in-form Belarusian.