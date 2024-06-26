mobile app bar

ESPN Comes Under Fire for Snubbing Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 2024 Promo

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
ESPN Comes Under Fire For Snubbing Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 2024 Promo

Image Credits: All Images – © Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Wimbledon is arguably the most popular and hyped Grand Slam of the year. Despite the official promotional video released a few weeks ago, ESPN came out with a promo clip for its own broadcast very recently in the United States. While the video has done a good job of marketing the tournament in the States, it missed out on a few important details that has angered tennis lovers on social media such as the absence of Novak Djokovic.

ESPN’s new clip for the Wimbledon 2024 Championships has not done justice to a few important tennis players. While this may look like a casual oversight, there’s more precedent and history behind it.

The promo shows the iconic Tower Bridge to start, followed by a shot featuring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, which then transitioned to the Centre Court. It shows Wimbledon’s famous strawberry & cream, and finally, it depicts rushes of current star men’s players like Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Among women, it shows Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Marketa Vondrousova, and Ons Jabeur. Within a 30-second clip, the video packs in enough famous players. But it does miss out on 3 of the biggest names in tennis – Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

ESPN has made sure there are enough American players in the clip (3 – Fritz, Tiafoe, Gauff) to generate the US audiences’ interest. But missing out on Djokovic, a 7-time Wimbledon champion, almost doesn’t make sense.

Iga Swiatek was shown for barely a second. She is a huge name too, who will enter as the No.1 seed in the women’s singles event. She is also the World’s No.1 women’s player.

Also, Elena Rybakina won the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Their exclusion or less air-time from the clip fetched strong reactions from tennis fans online.

Upon careful observation, one can witness a common trend in the exclusion of players like Swiatek, Djokovic, and Rybakina. Questions have once again risen about the tennis establishment’s apparent bias towards the Western bloc.

Was Novak Djokovic Right in Blaming the Establishment for Bias Against Him?

Just a few months ago, during the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic accused the establishment compromising of administrators and marketers, of not favoring him as much as the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for a large part of his career. Djokovic said that since he isn’t from a nation in the ‘Western bloc’ of nations such as those in the Western Europe, UK and the United States, he didn’t appeal to them as someone marketable.

This argument is finding more authenticity by the day, as Djokovic, Rybakina, and Swiatek are all from Eastern Bloc nations. Djokovic is from Serbia, Swiatek is from Poland, whereas Rybakina is Kazakhstani, which is in Central Asia.

However, their exclusion from the clip isn’t because they aren’t marketable in the US. The ESPN clip isn’t a sponsor promo, but instead something to broadcast the tournament in the States. Nevertheless, this little mishap could’ve easily been avoided.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the sport landed him this position. A writer with over 1000 articles under him, Tanmay fell in love with tennis in 2005 when Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon final after a stunning three sets. Tanmay followed the likes of the Big Three - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal from the mid-noughties to now. His interest was stronger than ever after the wonderful 2009 Wimbledon Final which saw Roger Federer win after a see-saw 5-set match. His favorite female tennis player is Serena Williams and Monica Seles. Tanmay's favorite match-up to date is Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick in the 2000s. If possible, the John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut first round match at the 2010 Wimbledon is the only match Tanmay would love to watch Live by going back in time. Of late, he is a huge fan of Jannik Sinner and believes the youngster has the potential to break every record.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these