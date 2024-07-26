Ex-USA Top 10 Player Teases Carlos Alcaraz For Reason Behind Decision to Stay in Olympic Village in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Olympic Village is a great setting where athletes from different disciplines and countries get to interact with each other. Naturally, some players are more popular than the rest and oblige others with autographs & photographs. Having won 4 Grand Slams since 2022, Carlos Alcaraz was expected to be one of the more well-known personalities in Paris.

From his first few days in the Village itself, social media was flooded with Alcaraz’s pictures alongside fellow Olympians. One photo in particular has gone viral like no other. Reacting to the 21-year-old being surrounded by fifteen members of the Dutch women’s hockey team, Mardy Fish teased Carlitos.

Fish, who has won an Olympic silver medal in his career, took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and left a comment jokingly implying that the El Palmar native was a ladies’ man.

“You ain’t sly Carlito! *laughing emoji*,” the former top 10 player requoted a post.

Of course, Mardy Fish was just pulling Alcaraz’s leg when implying that the women were the “experience” he wanted to gain by staying at the Olympic Village. Joining Fish were several other users who also teased the youngster.

It is not surprising to see Alcaraz in the news for his life outside the tennis court. After becoming one of the top names on the ATP Tour, tennis enthusiasts have always wanted to get a more detailed look into his personal life.

As the 2024 Paris Games continue and the World No.3 keeps winning, fans can expect many more photos such as this viral one to take over the internet.

Alcaraz has also posted a few photos with Nadal

Similar to the athletes getting photos clicked with him, Carlos Alcaraz also had a starstruck moment when meeting Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Village. Partnering with his idol in the doubles event, the youngster has shared numerous photos with Nadal.

Alcaraz will now shift his focus on the games as the events approach. He will begin the campaign by playing against Lebanon’s Hady Habib in the first round of the singles event. Alcaraz will only play his first-seeded player in the quarterfinals – Alex de Minaur or Tommy Paul. A potential win over Daniil Medvedev or Casper Ruud will confirm Carlos a podium finish. However, he will aim to get past the winner of the top half and take home the gold medal on August 4th.

In the doubles event, Alcaraz and Nadal will kickstart their tournament by facing Argentina’s pairing of Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez in the first round on Saturday.