Ex-US Top 10 Player Slams Entrepreneur Neal Taparia For Claiming American Parents ‘Waste $500,000 on Youth Sports’

Sep 2, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Mardy Fish of the United States returns a shot to Feliciano Lopez of Spain on day three of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images

Neal Taparia, a well-known businessman, left the sporting world in a frenzy with his latest social media activity. The 40-year-old often shares advice on matters regarding business, entrepreneurship, start-ups, marketing, and other related subjects. He recently changed his focus to a new topic – sports – and claimed that American parents were “wasting” almost $500,000 on youth sports.

Taparia had an elaborate post on X, filled with interview clippings, findings from studies, and TEDx speeches to back his take. According to the Indian-American business tycoon, only 0.04% of the children can justify this cost by going pro or receiving sports scholarships.

Instead, Taparia suggested that parents could spend a fraction of the amount and get their kids to learn about skills such as goal setting, problem-solving, and time management, among other traits, through entrepreneurship.

This will shock you: American parents waste $500,000 on youth sports thinking it leads to success. But 99.96% of kids never go pro or get scholarships. Here’s what billionaires teach their kids instead: pic.twitter.com/JdlfQGLffz — Neal Taparia (@nealtaparia) November 4, 2024

It instantly became one of Taparia’s most popular posts on X, viewed by almost 680k users in less than a day. However, not all the responses were positive.

Mardy Fish hits back at Taparia’s comments

Mardy Fish, a former ATP Tour star, joined thousands to disregard this take. The former World No.7 didn’t justify himself but simply mentioned that spending money on youth sports was the “best” decision made by himself and his parents.

Fish wrote, “Best money my parents spent, best money I’ve spent…”

Best money my parents spent, best money I’ve spent… https://t.co/95BHkl00BR — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) November 4, 2024

Several others with the same ideologies chimed in and mentioned that indulging in sports had other benefits apart from professional contracts and college scholarships.

As if pro or scholarship is the only positive outcome of youth sports. The quality time my daughter spends at swim everyday is priceless. Along with countless life lessons — AJ Young (@youngaj7) November 4, 2024

Never a waste ..the amount of time I have spent with my kids seriously outweighs all the money spent … plus the added benefit of what sport teaches them ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ricardo Braun (@RicardoBraun24) November 4, 2024

Let’s define “success” differently! — Nancy Bulkley Ph.D. (@iamnmb) November 5, 2024

Fish’s parents did reap the benefits of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars allowing their son to pursue tennis. He had a respectable 15-year professional career, winning six titles and retiring with a total earnings of $7.46 million.

It is true that many aspiring talents do not become professional players. Still, sports provide far more than just financial benefits. Apart from spending quality time outside with friends, the team bonding experience cannot be taught from books. All those kids will gain from being team players when they grow up. If it’s not through sports, there’s no better way to inherit these priceless qualities.