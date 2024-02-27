‘Fit’ Taylor Fritz Not As Valuable as ‘Injured’ Carlos Alcaraz According to Reputed New Tennis Financier

Tennis enthusiasts with deep pockets have the opportunity of a lifetime to enjoy training sessions with some of the biggest names in the sport. On the weekend of the Netflix Slam 2024, fans from around the world can book individual and group training sessions with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. However, by spending merely half of the amount, fans can be a part of a group clinic with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Advertisement

According to the prices supposedly set by the tournament’s organisers MGM Resorts, the one-on-one training sessions with Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal (that were priced at $150,000 USD per person), have now been sold out. However, for $50,000 fans of the racket sport will be able to book a group session with the two Spaniards, sharing the court with other payers. Fans also have the option to spend $25,000 USD for a group session with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Advertisement

While Alcaraz, who sustained an ankle injury during his Round of 32 clash at the Rio Open, will pocket reportedly $25,000 per person, Taylor Fritz will only pocket $12,500 per person as per The Daily Mail. And this is despite the event being held in the United States.

It seems understandable as to why fans would be willing to pay double the amount to share the court and pick the brains of the Spanish youngster rather than the American. At only 20 years of age, Alcaraz has won two Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 titles. Whereas, Fritz, who is six years older, has failed to make it past the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam.

Who is Taylor Fritz playing against in the Netflix Slam 2024?

While the blockbuster event for the Netflix Slam 2024 is the contest between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Sam Querrey will team up against Taylor Fritz and John Isner in the Ace Challenge.

Where is the Netflix Slam 2024 taking place?

The Netflix Slam 2024 is hosted by MGM Resorts International and the event will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

How much are the tickets for the Netflix Slam 2024?

Tickets were originally priced as low as $88. However, unsurprisingly, these tickets have been sold out. Tickets for the outermost tier of seating are available at $250. While, seats closer to the court range from $350 to $1000, the VIP box access costs $3000 per person.