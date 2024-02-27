Netflix Slam 2024: Who is Playing, Where to Buy VIP Tickets From, Schedule and How To Get to MGM Resorts to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Clash

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts to a point during the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Netflix Slam 2024 tickets have been out for a couple of months now. Rafael Nadal will take on Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster clash on Sunday, March 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. And here are some FAQs regarding the event –

What are the Netflix Slam tickets prices?

The exhibition is Netflix’s first foray into live streaming of tennis, on the back of the successful Break Point docuseries. Alcaraz and Nadal will face off on Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 pm ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The entire event will be streamed on Netflix and will not be available on any other channel.

Netflix Slam 2024 tickets started at $88, not counting taxes or charges. However, the cheapest options are sold out. The most pocket-friendly option now available costs $250 for the outermost tier of seating. Tickets closer to the court range from $350 to $1000, whereas VIP box access costs a dear $3000. All VIP packages, which include luxury stays and dining, are also sold out.

Where to buy the Netflix Slam tickets from?

Tickets are on sale at axs.com, the official partner of the event. However, with a majority of the tickets sold out, guests can use third-party websites to purchase resale tickets. Prices for such passes, though, are significantly higher. For example, certain $250 tickets are going for as high as $1200. The premium tickets will prove to be worth their price.

Who is playing in the Netflix Slam 2024?

Before Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz wow the crowd with their breathtaking tennis, there is more tennis entertainment lined up. The day starts at 2:00 pm ET with the iconic Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike, pairing up with Asia Muhammad and Genie Bouchard for a doubles match. Later, the all-American quartet of Sam Querrey, John Isner, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe will square off in an ‘Aces Challenge’. The program will wind down with the main event.

How to get to MGM Resorts?

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s address is 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119. It is right across the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It is a 10-minute drive from the Harry Reid International Airport, despite being just behind the airport premises. Tourists and guests can get a taxi or rent a car to get around.