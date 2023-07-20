Former Australian Open Finalist Jennifer Brady in US Open Main Draw: What Is Protected Ranking?

Jun 1, 2021; Paris, France; Jennifer Brady (USA) reacts to recording match point in her match against Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) on day three of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Former Australian Open finalist, Jennifer Brady is going to be back in action at the US Open 2023. Despite being subjected to a massive drop in rankings as a consequence of her absence due to injuries, Brady will feature in the main draw of the final Grand Slam of the season.

Advertisement

Jennifer has been out of action for a considerable amount of time. It has been close to two seasons that the American player has not been seen in action. But thanks to protected rankings, she will get a shot at her home Major to add to the American hopefuls.

What are protected rankings?

The protected ranking is a system that helps players with the luxury of competing in an event again after an injury break. If the protected ranking system isn’t there, the players ranking would drop down the order while they are rehabilitating.

Advertisement

As a result, getting back into tournaments would become an impossible task. This system is used for players to get back in action after a minimum period of six months. As a result, the players ranking is frozen depending upon their ranking during the first three months of the injury period.

The player has the option of using the protected ranking during the first nine months or nine tournaments, which ever occurs first. In case, the player is out of action for over 12 months, the protected ranking will apply for the first 12 months or the 12 tournaments, which ever transpires first.

The player must hand it in writing within the first six months of the last tournament played to the president for the eligibility of the protected ranking system. During a tournament if “PR” is written next to a players name, one can say that they have exercised the protected ranking system.

In the previous season at the US Open, Serena Williams, Karolina Muchova, Taylor Townsend, Laura Siegemund, Nadia Podoroska and Evgeniya Rodina used the protected ranking system.

Advertisement

Jennifer Brady’s getting back to match fitness

Thanks to her injury, Brady has missed out on competing at the Grand Slams since Wimbledon 2021. She played her last tournament at the WTA event in Cincinnati 2021 following which she suffered a knee injury. She was supposed to come back at the French Open this year but pulled out as she faced another set back with her fitness. The American is now back in action, currently playing at the ITF Canada this week.

However, she is now focusing on coming back at the US Open. After a couple of years, she will be competing for the biggest honors again.