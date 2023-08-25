American Comeback Star Calls Novak Djokovic ‘GOAT’, Carlos Alcaraz ‘Perfect’, Rafael Nadal ‘Most Entertaining’

American tennis player Jennifer Brady recently held an ‘AMA’ session on Reddit on the occasion of announcing her first major tournament since her recent comeback on the WTA Tour. She answered many of her fans’ questions graciously, which also included Brady naming Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams as her men’s and women’s GOATs.

Advertisement

Especially in 2023, tennis lovers have often been seen on social media platforms, making a fine distinction between those who come under the greatest of all time and who is perfect. Many ATP and WTA Tour players have in fact, constructed their perfect player in a hypothetical situation when it comes to several aspects of the game that are important to make a champion. As a result, fans couldn’t resist asking Brady about the same.

Jennifer Brady picks Novak Djokovic as men’s GOAT but not her perfect player

Jennifer Brady returned to tennis at the Citi Open in Washington a month ago. She answered the GOAT question rather easily. Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams as answers hardly comes as a surprise since both have always managed to raise the bar high in tennis, being the benchmark players aspire to reach. Both the players have innumerable records to their name and huge fan bases across the world. She also named Serena Williams as the retired player she wish she would have played.

Advertisement

However, there was an interesting twist in Brady’s complement for the duo when she answered another fan question.

Brady was asked to build her perfect player. But instead of answering Novak Djokovic or for the third time in the session, Serena Williams, she went for Carlos Alcaraz. The American isn’t the first or the only one to hold such a sentiment in the tennis community.

Novak Djokovic himself called Carlos Alcaraz a ‘complete player’ after losing the epic Wimbledon 2023 final against him. Many consider Carlos Alcaraz as a perfect combination of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, something which the Serbian also agreed with. The current World No.1 is all set to defend his US Open title as all eyes seem to be on him to create history at the age of 20 when it comes to winning a 3rd Grand Slam title.

The AMA also had Jennifer Brady answering a variety of fascinating questions from her supporters. When it comes to players she enjoys watching the most, it isn’t Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz. She answered Rafael Nadal, Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem.

Advertisement

To another question, Brady replied ‘LOL’ in amusement since she was asked whether she is related to NFL legend Tom Brady. She also revealed that Naomi Osaka has the fastest serve on the WTA Tour and that she preferred to be called ‘Jenny’ over Jennifer.

How has Brady fared since return?

Injuries on her right knee and left foot kept Jennifer Brady out of action for two long years. However, the former World No.14 has impressed American fans with her recent performances in Washington and Montreal, defeating a top-20 and top-30 player respectively. Although she couldn’t achieve to the quarterfinals in any of those tournaments, with the Cincinnati Open to be also taken into account, Brady’s stylish and entertaining brand of tennis might make her take it easy and one match at a time at the US Open.

She will be playing in her home Grand Slam as the 14th seed courtesy the protected ranking rule. Players such as Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are the only major names ahead of her when it comes to American hopes in the competition.