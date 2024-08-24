Frances Tiafoe Lets His Fun Side Out by Selling Evian Water on US Open Sidelines

Just like every other player present in New York, Frances Tiafoe is also busy at the US Open 2024 fulfilling sponsor obligations. While a majority of the ATP and WTA stars have made it to different venues to play pickleball, Tiafoe’s obligation with Evian required him to do an easier task–sell water at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

While this undercover operation, the video embedded below had a montage of the interesting interactions that Tiafoe had with tennis enthusiasts.

Certain fans figured out that the person standing behind the counter was the World No.20. However, the 26-year-old kept denying it.

“I’m not who everyone thinks I am,” Tiafoe said.

A particular fan even took a selfie with him, despite the latter denying that he was an ATP star.

“Y’all are not going to be happy about this photo when you go home,” Big Foe told fans as he obliged them with a photo.

Apart from asking kids to stay hydrated, the Cincinnati Masters 2024 finalist had the most hilarious exchange with a fan who claimed to be present at the US Open to watch Tiafoe play… but didn’t know that the particular player was standing right opposite.

Tiafoe: “Who are you guys here to see?”

Fan: “I think his name is Frances…”

Tiafoe: “Big fan of his. Huge fan of his. Super charismatic, funny guy.”

Big Foe did attract several customers with his jovial personality. This seems to be the “natural fit” that the brand was talking about when announcing their association with the star.

Tiafoe joined the Evian family earlier this year

Frances might not be the most successful in terms of titles. However, his charismatic character makes him a fan favorite. His marketable trait even attracts several brands to sign him as an ambassador.

Evian was part of the long list of high-profile companies to associate themselves with the former World No.10. In January 2024, Tiafoe joined Emma Raducanu and Stan Wawrinka to endorse the French brand.

“Hydration is fundamental to my daily routine as an athlete, and teaming up with Evian is a natural fit. Success begins with a commitment to a holistic, healthy lifestyle. This year, I’m making it a goal of mine to embrace that mindset, and inspire others to join me on this journey to live young, no matter what their age is,” Tiafoe said in the statement, per Tennis Channel.

Tiafoe is the only tennis player part of the Evian family without a Grand Slam in his trophy cabinet. Following an impressive outing in Cincinnati, he would like to change this narrative during the ongoing US Open 2024.