‘Got to Win More’: Alex de Minaur Gains Support After Australian Open Exit, Fans Slam Broadcasting Giant’s ‘Unprofessional’ Analysis

Alex de Minaur had his Australian Open 2024 run cut off by Andrey Rublev. The Aussie star looked dominant in the first three sets, winning two of them in tie-breaks. However, the Russian scripted a dramatic comeback in the final two sets to knock Alex de Minaur out at the round of 16 stage. Despite his defeat, de Minaur was appreciated by his home crowd, who were even angry at the broadcasters, for providing an unprofessional analysis.

Before de Minaur’s match, Channel 9 posted a graphic suggesting multiple ways that the Australian can win the match. While the first two suggestions were valid, the third one was slightly insulting. The Channel 9 team put out the third key analysis as ‘Win More’, suggesting that Alex de Minaur is not used to winning matches. The fans were left disappointed with this stat and slammed Channel 9 for being unprofessional.

While many people felt this is unprofessional, others believed their mean comments will hurt the Australian. Tennis fans even took sarcastic digs at these ‘analysis’ and admitted that they look rushed and unprepared.

With his defeat against Rublev, de Minaur is set to lose his spot in the top 10 ATP rankings. The Australian was one of the most inform players, coming into the Australian Open. However, the 24-year-old could not turn his form into success at the Grand Slam stage.

Alex de Minaur out of the ATP Top 10 rankings

Alex de Minaur enjoyed a terrific start to the season in 2024. The young Aussie started the season by competing at the United Cup where he represented his country against best players. De Minaur faced off against Novak Djokovic. Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev and managed to defeat both the superstars. The 24-year-old defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets, similar to his win against Taylor Fritz, whom he defeated 6-2, 6-2. De Minaur won in three sets against Alexander Zverev to make it to the top 10 of the ATP rankings, for the first time in his career.

However, his brief stay in the top 10 is set to end after his Australian Open run. De Minaur will drop out of top 10 rankings, as he could not get past the round of 16 stage. Although Alex de Minaur could not make a real impact at the Australian Open, he will take a lot of confidence from his run. The Australian will now look to continue his good form in the upcoming tournaments. De Minaur’s next assignment will be to prepare himself for the upcoming Rainbow Swing in the United States or South America or the hard court tournaments in the Middle East.