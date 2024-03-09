Gael Monfils vs Hubert Hurkacz Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Round of 64 Match: Europeans To Produce Entertaining Battle

The Gael Monfils vs Hubert Hurkacz battle is the most awaited tie of the Round of 64 at the Indian Wells 2024. Hurkacz, who has had a solid 16-6 YTD, is the 8th seed at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 and one of the strong contenders to win. However, there is a possibility of an early upset for the Polish star considering that Monfils has been in great form – a semi-finalist in the Qatar Open 2024.

With the weather projected to be to around 18 degrees Celsius with no chance of rain, tennis enthusiasts can expect an entertaining and uninterrupted bout. The SportsRush’s Gael Monfils vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction is in favor of Hurkacz to win the match in three sets.

What is the Gael Monfils vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head?

Despite being some of the most experienced players on the ATP Tour, Gael Monfils and Hubert Hurkacz have only met twice in their careers. The Monfils vs Hurkacz head-to-head is 1-1.

Both occasions occurred in 2019, as Monfils won 6-4, 6-0 at the ATP Masters 1000 in Canada, and Hurkacz won 6-2, 7-6 at the ATP Masters 1000 in Shanghai.

Where to watch Gael Monfils vs Hubert Hurkacz live?

The Round of 64 tie between Gael Monfils and Hubert Hurkacz will be telecasted on Tennis Channel for the US audience not before 10:20 PM ET on Saturday. While fans in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports, other users around the world can stream it on Tennis TV online.

How much prize money has Gael Monfils won?

As of March 9, 2024, Gael Monfils has racked up $21,989,302 USD in career earnings.

What is Hubert Hurkacz’s ranking?

As per the ATP Rankings, Hubert Hurkacz is the World No. 8 which also happens to be his career-best ranking. A potential win at the Indian Wells 2024 could move the 27-year-old a spot up in the rankings.

Has Gael Monfils won Indian Wells?

Gael Monfils has never won the Indian Wells Masters. His best performance at the Tennis Paradise came in 2016 when he made it to the quarterfinals stage of the tournament.