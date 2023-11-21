Great Tennis Rivalries: How Many Times Have Serena & Venus Williams Played Each Other?

Sept 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA on a change of ends as they play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in in women’s doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams and Venus Williams dominated women’s tennis for the better part of two decades. The Williams sisters faced each other for 24 years from 1998 to 2022. The two sisters played some memorable matches against each other and also, with each other in doubles.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams were both ranked number 1 in the world. In February 2002, Venus was ranked as the world number 1 for 11 weeks, while Serena took the top spot in July 2002. Throughout her career, Venus has won 49 singles titles, while Serena has won 73.

During the Open Era, only the Williams sisters have faced each other in four consecutive finals, starting with the French Open in 2002 and ending with the Australian Open in 2003. Serena Williams won all four finals against her sister.

The Williams sisters share a close bond and played in doubles tournaments together. When they played doubles together, they won 22 titles in total, which included 3 gold medals at the Olympics and 14 majors. The duo would compete against each other in singles competitions while playing together in the doubles of the same competition.

Venus Williams is 15 months older than her sister Serena. In October 1994, at the age of 14, Venus Williams turned pro. Likewise, in 1995, Serena Williams turned pro at the same age. The Williams sisters took the tennis world by storm by their brilliant performances since their younger days itself. Serena and Venus Williams faced off in their first-ever professional encounter in the 1998 Australian Open second round, in which Venus defeated her sister 6-2, 6-0.

The William sisters faced off 31 times in the women’s singles category and it’s Serena who enjoys the better record. Serena leads the head-to-head against Venus by 19 wins to 12.

Serena Williams vs Venus Williams Grand Slams finals

Venus Williams and Serena Williams constantly competed for the biggest prizes in tennis. The US Open 2001 final was the first time they clashed in a women’s singles final of a Grand Slam. The New York crowd were torn between selecting a favorite from their two teenage prodigies. Venus Williams won the final in straight sets.

Serena and Venus Williams would face each other in four straight finals after this, as the totally dominated the women’s game. At Roland Garros, Serena overcame her sister and defeated Venus in straight sets. Serena would go on to win three more Grand Slams in a row and hold all four majors after winning the French Open. Serena and Venus last faced each other in a Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in 2017, where Serena won in straight sets.