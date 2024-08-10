mobile app bar

Holger Rune Wins Fans Over After Sharply Denying Nike Split Rumors

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Holger Rune injury

Holger Rune has once again become a victim of a rumor being run around his name. The Danish tennis player had to once again step in, in order to clear the air around speculations that Nike has dropped it’s deal with him.

On Saturday, a tennis news portal reported on social media that Holger Rune was going to be backed by a new sponsor for his debut US Open later this month.

Been speaking with a few insiders and looks like Holger Rune is done with Nike. Look for a new sponsor to debut at the US Open potentially,” read the news by Tennis Connected.

However, Rune was quick to jump in and clarified completely that he wasn’t looking towards breaking this partnership with the sports apparel brand and was pretty ‘happy’ with the association.

Don’t know who these insiders are but they are not very good at their job I can tell you that . I am very happy with my Nike collaboration,” clarified Rune in his reply to the tennis portal’s tweet.

However, this got quite a humorous reaction from fans who were amused by the fact that Rune is always quick to jump in whenever he hears rumors about him.

Earlier, a similar incident took place when his former coach Boris Becker had put out a tweet during the 2024 Wimbledon, stating that he was confused about who was coaching the Danish player.

Rune’s Response to Becker’s Confusion

In his tweet, Becker mentioned that he is not sure if Rune is still being trained by Patrick Mouratoglou as he didn’t see the two together during the slam.

Quick question: I see @pmouratoglou in London but NOT with @holgerrune2003 at @Wimbledon …they are still working together?!?” wrote Becker in his tweet.

Rune took it upon himself to clarify as he told his former coach that he was still working with the French coach and that Becker could have asked him this question personally as the two are still in contact with each other.

Rune has been associated with Nike ever since his junior years. The brand is responsible for his apparel and footwear. He is often spotted wearing Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro tennis shoes, which are also worn by players like Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

