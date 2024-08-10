Holger Rune Wins Fans Over After Sharply Denying Nike Split Rumors

Holger Rune has once again become a victim of a rumor being run around his name. The Danish tennis player had to once again step in, in order to clear the air around speculations that Nike has dropped it’s deal with him.

On Saturday, a tennis news portal reported on social media that Holger Rune was going to be backed by a new sponsor for his debut US Open later this month.

“Been speaking with a few insiders and looks like Holger Rune is done with Nike. Look for a new sponsor to debut at the US Open potentially,” read the news by Tennis Connected.

However, Rune was quick to jump in and clarified completely that he wasn’t looking towards breaking this partnership with the sports apparel brand and was pretty ‘happy’ with the association.

“Don’t know who these insiders are but they are not very good at their job I can tell you that . I am very happy with my Nike collaboration,” clarified Rune in his reply to the tennis portal’s tweet.

Been speaking with a few insiders and looks like Holger Rune is done with Nike. Look for a new sponsor to debut at the US Open potentially. — Tennis Connected (@TennisConnected) August 9, 2024

However, this got quite a humorous reaction from fans who were amused by the fact that Rune is always quick to jump in whenever he hears rumors about him.

One thing I love about Holger is how quickly he responds on social! — Anandhi S (@anandhicayal) August 10, 2024

He ate and left no crumbs whatsoever you’re such a king Holger — Nino (@Gambito_HS) August 10, 2024

And we are happy with you Holger — Chi (@namandisa) August 9, 2024

Earlier, a similar incident took place when his former coach Boris Becker had put out a tweet during the 2024 Wimbledon, stating that he was confused about who was coaching the Danish player.

Rune’s Response to Becker’s Confusion

In his tweet, Becker mentioned that he is not sure if Rune is still being trained by Patrick Mouratoglou as he didn’t see the two together during the slam.

“Quick question: I see @pmouratoglou in London but NOT with @holgerrune2003 at @Wimbledon …they are still working together?!?” wrote Becker in his tweet.

Rune took it upon himself to clarify as he told his former coach that he was still working with the French coach and that Becker could have asked him this question personally as the two are still in contact with each other.

Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff The answer to your question is yes we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) June 30, 2024

Rune has been associated with Nike ever since his junior years. The brand is responsible for his apparel and footwear. He is often spotted wearing Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro tennis shoes, which are also worn by players like Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.