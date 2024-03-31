How is Roger Federer So Media-Savvy? The Answer Lies in His Name and Here’s How

Part of the reason why Roger Federer is often regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever is because of being one of the most likeable players ever. Apart from being the most successful player (at the time), Federer also has the largest fanbase in the sport. Being media-savvy certainly played a huge role in the same. But how was Federer able to find his way with the media? The answer lies in his name itself.

Roger Federer had a way with the journalists and reporters. Known for writing and saying interesting things about other players, the Swiss legend had a charm that mostly made him a fan and media favorite despite sometimes getting into trouble. Having nearly always given the most accurate and quirky responses to the media personnel, it almost seemed that the former World No.1 was equipped with some God-gifted talents by the way he conducted himself during interviews and press conferences.

A safe assumption can be made about Roger’s ancestors on the basis of his family name. In Swiss-German, Federer means “one who works with quills (feathers)”, per Ancestry. The 20-time Grand Slam winner’s forefathers were writers or journalists themselves. Seemed like he grew up with adequate training on the court and off the court and it is in his blood to deal with and understand those who make a living out of the written word.

Other than being media-savvy, “FedEx” was also appreciated by tennis enthusiasts from all over the world for his humility, devotion, and on & off-court elegance.

Is Roger Federer the GOAT?

While still an active player, Roger Federer was the most successful player ever – 20 Grand Slams and 103 titles. At the moment, there was no doubt that Federer was the frontrunner for the prestigious title.

However, in 2022 itself, Rafael Nadal surpassed the Swiss’ Grand Slam record, winning 22 major titles. Later in 2023, Novak Djokovic dethroned Rafa by winning 24 Grand Slam trophies.

Federer is no longer the most decorated player ever, however, coupling his on-court greatness to the off-court intangibles, one can make a GOAT case for the Swiss.