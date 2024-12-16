mobile app bar

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer Make it to American Broadcaster’s Top Fashion Statements of 2024, Novak Djokovic Misses Out

Advait Jajodia
Published

Roger Federer (SUI) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) of Team Europe on court at the opening of the Laver Cup tennis event

Sep 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) (L) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) (C) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) (R) of Team Europe on court at the opening of the Laver Cup tennis event. Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

With the year coming to an end, Tennis Channel looked back at the top 10 fashion moments of this season. It featured a number of popular players, both active and retired. While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s collaboration stood out, Novak Djokovic’s exclusion from the list irked his supporters.

In May, Federer and Nadal teamed up with Louis Vuitton for a photo shoot in the Dolomites mountain range in Italy. The duo perfectly embodied the French brand’s “Core Value” campaign, with American photographer Annie Leibovitz capturing a series of iconic images.

 

Given the prestige of the brand and the status of the two players, this moment rightfully topped Tennis Channel’s list. Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Serena Williams, among others, made the cut. Aside from famous tennis players, the list also included Spiderman actor Zendaya.

While many users reacted positively to those who were included, Djokovic’s absence surprised his fans, who were vocal in making their opinions heard.

A lot of these fans believe Djokovic could have easily made this list for either of his two memorable campaigns – Vogue Adria (The Greatest of All Time) or Lacoste (“Play Big”).

Djokovic’s iconic fashion moments of 2024

During Wimbledon 2024, Vogue released their “Greatest of All Time” campaign with Djokovic. It showcased his legendary career and enduring style. This quickly went viral online, with many users sharing and reacting to it in large numbers over the next few days.

Cut to the end of September, during the Asian Swing, Djokovic helped Lacoste create the largest fashion-sports event ever organized.

The “Play Big” campaign, held on The Great Wall, involved building tennis courts on the UNESCO World Heritage Site and produced a series of unforgettable photographs.

Apart from his on-court success, these sponsorship collaborations prove that Djokovic is also making waves in the fashion world. This shows that his influence extends beyond just tennis.

