“I Feel Like a Queen”: Qinwen Zheng Candidly Admits Reaction to Historic Vogue China Photoshoot

Qinwen Zheng’s incredible success this year has made her a fan favorite in China. However, Zheng’s popularity has extended far beyond her home country, winning over tennis fans all over the world. This remarkable journey has even led her to be featured on the cover of Vogue China.

Zheng became a star in the Chinese sporting world after clinching a gold medal in the women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This achievement made her the first Chinese and Asian tennis player to win Olympic gold in a singles event.

In order to mark her accomplishment, Vogue China collaborated with her for their latest edition. With this, she became the first Chinese athlete (both men and women) to feature on the magazine’s cover.

Zheng has previously shot for GQ and Harper Bazar China, but she feels that the shoot with Vogue was the most satisfying as it allowed her to express her own fashion style. She added that her appearance is a blend of strength and beauty, which made her feel like a ‘queen’ during the photoshoot.

“Not only the cover but also the photos on the inside pages are my favorites. It combines the strength and beauty of athletes, and also has a sense of fashion. I really like the makeup and hairstyle that is powerful, elegant, and full of aura. When I stand there, I feel that the whole person’s aura is very strong, and I feel like a queen,” Zheng told Vogue.

The 2024 Australian Open runner-up is excited to share her photos with fans, displaying a new style she has never worn before.

Zheng adopts a ‘different’ style

Zheng spoke about how the final photos in the shoot made her “eyes lit up” and wished that fans could see the “different route” she has taken.

“When I saw the final photos, I felt that my eyes lit up. This time I also tried a style that I had never tried before. I also hope that when fans see these pictures, they will feel that Zheng Qinwen has taken a different route this time,” she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Zheng has been featured in the list of Forbes’ highest-paid female athletes of 2023. She ranked 15th with a total earnings of $7.2 million. As of this year, she earned a total of $2,803,275 in prize money while having reached the career-high ranking of seventh in the world.

Fans can next catch her in action against the 2024 US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final of her home WTA 1000 tournament, the Wuhan Open. The match is scheduled for October 13 at 5:00 am EDT.