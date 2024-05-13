mobile app bar

“I’d Put Nadal No 1, Federer No 2…”: When Andre Agassi Hailed Spaniard for Being ‘Greatest Tennis Player of All-Time’

Advait Jajodia
Published

Rafael Nadal beat Andre Agassi 2005 Rogers Cup final

Mar 6, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Coach Andre Agassi watches during practice for the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT debate is one argument that has left the tennis world divided. With the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic winning 20+ Grand Slams each, it has slightly tilted in the Serb’s favor. There was a time though when Andre Agassi didn’t seem to hesitate when revealing his pick for the long-lasting argument.

Back in May 2014 just before the Italian Open, Andre Agassi made it to the headlines for claiming that Rafael Nadal is the greatest player tennis has ever seen.

“I’d put Nadal No. 1, Federer No. 2,” Agassi said in an interview with Singapore’s Strait Times (as reported by ESPN).

Agassi’s reason for dubbing Rafa as his GOAT was quite simple – the Spaniard was able to accomplish incredible things despite the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray being in their prime.

“It’s just remarkable to me what he has done, and he has done it all during Federer’s prime. Nadal had to deal with Federer, [Novak] Djokovic, [Andy] Murray in the golden age of tennis. He has done what he has done, and he’s not done yet,” Agassi added.

After Andre Agassi’s praise for Rafael Nadal, the latter was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Italian Open 2014. However, Nadal managed to redeem himself by defending his French Open title successfully three weeks later.

Andre Agassi Reiterates His Love for Rafael Nadal in 2024 Too

As the Italian Open 2024 campaign began, Andre Agassi took to Instagram to express his admiration for Rafael Nadal. Resharing Eurosport Italia’s post on his Story, Agassi took his fans a trip down memory lane. In the post, Agassi and Nadal were clicked near the iconic St. Peter’s Basilica in 2005.

The two could’ve faced off against each other in the finals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome that year. While Rafa did his job and defeated compatriot David Ferrer to reach the finals, the American failed to do the same. Agassi fell short against Guillermo Coria 5-7, 6-7 in the semifinals.

Had the former World No.1 clinched the win, he could’ve met Rafael Nadal on clay for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, “the Punisher” could get to play Nadal just twice and ironically, he retired when the Spaniard beat him in the third round of the Wimbledon 2006 Championships.

