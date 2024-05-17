“Love That You Follow Tennis!”: Tommy Paul Becomes Household Name As Matthew McConaughey’s Words of Encouragement For Him Surprises Fans

Tommy Paul might just debunk the myth about American tennis players not performing well on clay. Currently, in the midst of the best form of his career, Paul has managed to defeat Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to reach the Italian Open 2024 semifinals.

The 27-year-old’s incredible display has been impressive and also gotten him a large fan following. Little did he expect Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey to be one of them.

Tommy Paul’s run in the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event has been pleasantly surprising. Among many tennis enthusiasts, Matthew McConaughey was one to reveal his admiration for the World No.16 on social media.

McConaughey acknowledged the performance Tommy’s been putting up despite suffering an injury earlier in March (as per the ATP Tour). The Wolf of Wall Street star concluded by wishing Paul for his upcoming semi-final contest.

“Looks like the early year @TommyPaul1 train is back on track after it was interrupted by the ankle. Looking good TP. Roll.”

The celebrity’s tweet went viral in no time. Enthusiasts seemed to be delighted about the fact that McConaughey followed tennis and also lauded him for supporting Tommy Paul.

Tommy Paul is known for being a determined character with very few detractors. Being a lively character on and off the court, Paul’s vibrant personality makes him one of the most likeable players in the country. Hence, it isn’t surprising that he is a household name among celebrities.

Paul could be the biggest hope for the United States when it comes to not only winning on clay, but a Grand Slam as well from the men’s singles category. If both these things happen, Paul would become a superstar to be remembered forever.

Tommy Paul Could Gain a Lot More Fans if He Wins the Italian Open 2024

Andre Agassi was the last American man to lift the trophy at the Italian Open. Over the past 22 years, no American has managed to reach the final, let alone replicate the success that Agassi witnessed in 2002.

By winning the Italian Open 2024, Tommy Paul will become merely the sixth American man to win in Rome in the Open Era. Since the tournament was named an ATP Masters 1000 in 1990, only three Americans have won it. A potential win on Sunday can land Tommy in the elite company of Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi.

However, Paul still has a lot to do before the same. Firstly, he will have to overcome Nicholas Jarry, who has managed to upset Stefanos Tsitsipas. If that happens, Paul will have to go up against the winner of the Alexander Zverev-Alejandro Tabilo contest in the final.

Having already defeated the #2 and the #7 seeds earlier in the tournament, Paul will fancy his chances and hope to lift his first ATP Masters 1000 title.