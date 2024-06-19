“I’m Not a Roger Federer Fan”: Asif Kapadia Makes Surprising Revelation Ahead of Global Amazon Prime Documentary Release

With less than a week before its release, the excitement around the British documentary ‘Roger Federer: Twelve Final Days’ is palpable. In this context, directors Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia spoke to GQ recently about making the film. Of all the behind-the-scenes stories shared, Kapadia made one revelation that would shock many Roger Federer fans.

Asif Kapadia found himself emotionally invested in the last 12 days of Roger Federer’s career. Kapadia, who has presented stories of legendary sportspersons like Ayrton Senna and Diego Maradona in the past, surprisingly isn’t a big tennis fan or even a Federer fan for that matter. The award-winning filmmaker was simply moved by how one of tennis’ greatest titans came to terms with never picking up a tennis racket again in his life.

A documentary on any athlete is always an emotional roller-coaster ride, be it Beckham, Senna, or Maradona. But unlike any other, Federer’s documentary solely focuses on the lead-up to his retirement. This touches upon the aspect of an athlete having to face their mortality at some point of their careers, due to the realization that a major part of their life is over.

Kapadia had no hesitations in even admitting that this isn’t even a tennis film, when asked about his motivation behind making it and his interest levels for the game. This could attract non-sports people too to watch the documentary.

“No – I’d never been to a tennis match in my life. Never watched it. I was contacted by one of my reps in America, who said “There’s a project about Federer, would you be interested?” I said “I’m not sure”. “They said that there was some material. Honestly, I went into it thinking it wasn’t for me. But as I’m watching it, I realise that I am actually watching it. I found myself being quite moved. “I don’t know tennis, I’m not a Roger Federer fan, but something in this is affecting me and I think this is actually just about getting old. It’s not really about tennis,” Kapadia was quoted as saying in the interview.

Federer’s final match, which was at the 2022 Laver Cup in O2 Arena, London, had many of his friends and competitors alike, being in tears. This doesn’t happen regularly, but it did because of the love and respect they have for Federer and the enormity of that occasion.

One of those men sobbing was Rafael Nadal, someone with whom Roger Federer had innumerable, iconic battles on the court. In both the makers’ words, their ‘unusual’ bond will be showcased as well in depth.

Roger Federer’s Relatability Might Make Documentary Break OTT Viewership Records

In a separate interview with GQ a few months ago, Roger Federer spoke about the documentary and the fact that many tennis fans were able to relate to him more when he started losing more than winning. Federer had a run which no other player in tennis history had before him, in the 2000s decade. However, he had to contend with competition from younger stars like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as well as injuries as he was getting older and having a family.

The fact that Roger Federer only succumbed to injuries but managed to have a career renaissance of sorts, by winning 3 Grand Slams between 2017 and 2018, is an incredible story in itself. The 2019 Wimbledon final, which he contested weeks before turning 38, is memorable till date.

The prospect of seeing the enigmatic Roger Federer being more candid than ever before, is a tantalising one and could make the Swiss legend immortal (ironically!) on screen.