Is it Roger Federer Magic? Swiss Legend’s Top Sponsor Earns $2560000000 Profits in 2023

Roger Federer has been heavily involved with Uniqlo, stepping up his activities with his biggest sponsor after retirement. The Japanese apparel brand’s value is consistently increasing as getting Federer on board has proven to be a marketing masterstroke. Perhaps aided massively by the tennis legend, the company has seen a record profit of $2.56 billion over the past year, as per Reuters.

Federer’s involvement has been parallel with record gains for Uniqlo in the 12 months since his retirement, a rise of around 28% from the previous cycle. The clothing company reported profits of about $1.99 billion in 2021-22. They have stores in 25 countries, with most in China and South-East Asia. Uniqlo also has a significant presence in Europe and North America, driven by ambassadors like golfer Adam Scott and wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid too. Federer is indisputably the biggest name on their list.

Roger Federer puts Uniqlo on the global map

After a long-standing association with Nike, Roger Federer joined hands with Uniqlo on a mega deal. They signed a 10-year sponsorship contract worth a whopping $300 million in 2018. Since then, the Swiss icon has been working closely with the corporation, so much so that the brand and the player have become synonymous.

Federer stepped up his involvement with his sponsor after his retirement. In 2023, he launched his personal ‘LifeWear’ collection in collaboration with world-renowned designer JW Anderson, under Uniqlo’s label. He has also been hosting tennis clinics for young players across the world under the aegis of Uniqlo’s Next Generation Development Program.

Federer is arguably the most loved and followed tennis player on the planet. This makes him the perfect ambassador to endorse a brand with global ambitions. The 20-time Grand Slam winner is recognised and adored all over the world. Regarded as an elegant, stylish, and sophisticated player with a clean and sporting attitude, he is the ideal name to advertise Uniqlo.

Signing him up and promoting their brand through him has paid off for the Japanese company. Uniqlo stands for high performance, resilience, humility, and striving for excellence and aims to make stylish yet effective apparel. Federer aptly symbolises these values, making him the perfect global ambassador.

Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing, recently revealed plans to expand further in China (via Reuters). The Japanese brand currently has more stores in China than in its home nation. They plan to add 80 new stores a year in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, in addition to their existing 930 stores.

Federer will be key to their expansion plans in the Asian country. He found unprecedented success in China during his playing days, winning major trophies to accumulate a great fan following. He also took training sessions before the 2023 Shanghai Masters with Uniqlo. His appeal in the Chinese market will be crucial for the brand to succeed further and reach new heights.

Federer, the King of Marketing in sport

Federer’s retirement has only made him more attractive to companies looking to sign him up for marketing purposes. With no tournaments to commit to, the former World No.1 can now devote more time to his contractual duties than he could during his playing days. The money from brand deals keeps rolling in for the icon. He reportedly made $95.1 million in 2022-23 ($30 million of that amount came from Uniqlo alone), the highest for any retired player. He eclipsed the highest-earning tennis player for 2023, Novak Djokovic, by a mile.

Djokovic’s iconic deal with Lacoste is similar to Federer’s Uniqlo tie up, but worth only a fraction of the cost, with the Serb earning $9.4 million per annum. The likes of Jannik Sinner (Gucci) and Carlos Alcaraz (Louis Vuitton) also have agreements with apparel brands. But none as lucrative as Federer’s. With the Swiss bringing in great numbers, his contract may get a bumper renewal in 2028.